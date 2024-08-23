Suga, who was reportedly assisted by the police after he fell near Nine One Hannam and was found to be under the influence, showed up for questioning

BTS' Suga appeared at Yongsan Police Station on August 23 for questioning regarding his DUI case. The South Korean rapper is being investigated after being caught driving an electric scooter under the influence on August 6, 2024. According to Dispatch, Suga arrived with his head lowered and sincerely apologized to his fans during the questioning.

Latest update on BTS Suga drunk driving case

Suga, who was reportedly assisted by the police after he fell near Nine One Hannam and was found to be under the influence, showed up for questioning as part of the investigation. He arrived around 7:45 p.m., briefly addressed the large group of reporters gathered outside the police station, and then went inside for further questioning.

Rumours about BTS Suga recently

South Korean boy band BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga, who made headlines for his drunk driving case was rumoured to be visiting the police station on August 22, following reports of him being summoned. The cops rejected a photo line, which is the ethical way for the press to address serious criminals. Despite the same, media personnel flocked outside in scorching heat in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the K-pop idol.

Hours after pictures of the same surfaced on social media, BigHit, the agency that represents BTS, denied reports of Suga visiting the police station on August 22. A representative told Korea JoongAng Daily, “The summoning schedule has been wrongly reported, and he will not be attending today.” However, the spokesperson did not reveal the confirmed date either.

Earlier, several trucks with hate messages against Min Yoongi were spotted in Seoul. The messages on the trucks include texts like “Kick Suga out”, “Drunk drive Suga”, “D-Day to leave the group is today”, “We do not need a criminal who deceives fans” and “Suga, leave the group on your own before things get uglier,” to name a few, which left the BTS ARMY enraged.

Reports suggested that the e-scooter Suga was operating is classified as a motor vehicle, which results in uniform punishment for a drunk driving case. He faces criminal charges if found guilty.

CCTV footage of the K-pop idol surfaced on social media that showed him falling off the e-scooter. The clips show Suga driving at a slow pace but falling at a turn. A couple of people who noticed the incident gathered around to check on him.