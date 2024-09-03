After the wrong footage of Suga was circulated by a news channel, it led to significant backlash against the BTS rapper. However, it was later clarified that the video was incorrect

In Pic: BTS Suga

BTS Suga is currently in the midst of a lot of controversy because of his drunk driving case. Shortly after the reports of Suga's drunk driving case came out, footage claiming to show Suga falling from his e-scooter circulated online by a K-news channel. Now, reports are claiming that the Korea Communications Standards Commission (KCC) has announced that it will impose heavy disciplinary action on the news portal for reporting incorrect closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage related to Suga's driving incident.

Fake Footage:

BTS SUGA's CCTV footage was revealed by TV Chosun. It shows that his driving speed is as slow as an average person's walking pace pic.twitter.com/Tpd9dkwWmb — Sniper21 (@Sniper71232) August 14, 2024

About the Wrong Footage Amid BTS Suga’s Drunk Driving Case

After the wrong footage of Suga was circulated by a news channel, it led to significant backlash against the BTS rapper. However, it was later clarified that the video was incorrect. The news channel that circulated the video also apologized, saying, “Our newsroom reported about BTS member Suga's DUI on August 7. In the first portion of our report, we showed CCTV footage of an electric scooter passing by the main road. It was later confirmed through police investigations that the male in the video was not Suga. We are sorry for causing confusion."

BTS Suga’s Second Apology After Drunk Driving Case

Following a recent police interrogation in South Korea over his drunk driving incident, BTS’s Suga shared a sincere apology letter on Weverse for ARMYs. A part of the South Korean rapper's long note reads, "Hello, I'm SUGA. I would like to apologize once again, filled with shame. I deeply apologize for the disappointment and hurt my misbehavior has caused my fans and everyone who loves me. I made a serious mistake, forgetting the responsibility I have to repay you with actions worthy of the love I've received."

Suga continued, "On the night of August 6th, I made the mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking. I also apologize for the confusion caused by the first apology I hastily posted on the 7th. I should have thought more carefully and been more responsible, but I failed to do so. It’s entirely my fault. My carelessness has caused hardship for everyone who cares about me."

"Once again, I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by me. I will accept any criticism, reprimand, and future consequences that come my way. Lastly, I once again apologize for causing a public stir and disappointing so many people." Suga concluded.