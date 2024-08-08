BigHit Music apologised for the second time, specifically for using the term 'electric kickboard' when BTS member Suga was riding an electric scooter in an inebriated state

BTS' Suga Pic/Instagram

A day after BTS member Suga made headlines for his drunk driving case, the agency BigHit Music has tendered an apology from their end for hastily making a statement with misinformation. A comprehensive message was posted on Weverse where BigHit Music explained how internal miscommunication led to the same. For those unversed, Min Yoongi was found by police officers in an inebriated state and was given a ticket.

BigHit Music apologised for the second time, specifically for using the term 'electric kickboard' when Suga was riding an electric scooter.

The statement read as follows, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are making an additional statement regarding BTS member Suga. First, we deeply apologise once again for having disappointed many people with this unsavory incident. We also apologise for rushing to make a statement without carefully checking various circumstances and therefore creating confusion."

It continued, "1) Regarding the use of the term 'electric kickboard'-We determined that the vehicle used by the artist was a kickboard with a seat attached to it, so we described it as an 'electric kickboard'. In the process of checking further, we learned that the categorization of the vehicle may differ based on its capabilities and specifications, and we also learned that the scope of liability for the accident could change as well."

The agency further said, "We had absolutely no intention of downplaying the incident, as some are saying we did. We apologise once again for hastily making a statement without reviewing the incident more carefully. When the investigative authorities come to a decision on the categorization of the vehicle in question, we will diligently take full responsibility according to their decision."

The second part of the statement read, "2) Regarding the imposition of a fine and the revocation of [Suga’s] license--On August 6, after the artist underwent the police’s breathalyzer test at the scene of the incident, he was immediately sent home. Both our agency and the artist did not realize that there were still steps remaining to be taken in the investigative process, and we mistakenly thought that the case in question had been closed. In light of the severity of the case, we apologise for having conveyed misinformation due to internal communication errors."

Earlier, Suga also took to Weverse and penned down an apology note.