Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS agency apologises for hastily making statement and conveying misinformation on Sugas drunk driving case

BTS agency apologises for 'hastily making statement and conveying misinformation' on Suga's drunk driving case

Updated on: 08 August,2024 08:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

BigHit Music apologised for the second time, specifically for using the term 'electric kickboard' when BTS member Suga was riding an electric scooter in an inebriated state

BTS agency apologises for 'hastily making statement and conveying misinformation' on Suga's drunk driving case

BTS' Suga Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
BTS agency apologises for 'hastily making statement and conveying misinformation' on Suga's drunk driving case
x
00:00

A day after BTS member Suga made headlines for his drunk driving case, the agency BigHit Music has tendered an apology from their end for hastily making a statement with misinformation. A comprehensive message was posted on Weverse where BigHit Music explained how internal miscommunication led to the same. For those unversed, Min Yoongi was found by police officers in an inebriated state and was given a ticket. 


BigHit Music apologised for the second time, specifically for using the term 'electric kickboard' when Suga was riding an electric scooter. 



The statement read as follows, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are making an additional statement regarding BTS member Suga. First, we deeply apologise once again for having disappointed many people with this unsavory incident. We also apologise for rushing to make a statement without carefully checking various circumstances and therefore creating confusion."


It continued, "1) Regarding the use of the term 'electric kickboard'-We determined that the vehicle used by the artist was a kickboard with a seat attached to it, so we described it as an 'electric kickboard'. In the process of checking further, we learned that the categorization of the vehicle may differ based on its capabilities and specifications, and we also learned that the scope of liability for the accident could change as well."

The agency further said, "We had absolutely no intention of downplaying the incident, as some are saying we did. We apologise once again for hastily making a statement without reviewing the incident more carefully. When the investigative authorities come to a decision on the categorization of the vehicle in question, we will diligently take full responsibility according to their decision."

The second part of the statement read, "2) Regarding the imposition of a fine and the revocation of [Suga’s] license--On August 6, after the artist underwent the police’s breathalyzer test at the scene of the incident, he was immediately sent home. Both our agency and the artist did not realize that there were still steps remaining to be taken in the investigative process, and we mistakenly thought that the case in question had been closed. In light of the severity of the case, we apologise for having conveyed misinformation due to internal communication errors."

Earlier, Suga also took to Weverse and penned down an apology note. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band BTS Suga

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK