BTS member Suga has finally been let off in the drunken driving case with a fine. The 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Min Yoongi, was given a summary order. Prosecutors closed the case with the necessary penalties without opening up a trial. Suga was charged with driving an e-scooter under the influence of alcohol. He is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea.

"We gave a summary order according to our standards of operation," an official from the prosecution told reporters without revealing the amount of the fine, reported Korean news outlets.



The K-pop superstar was investigated for drunk-driving an e-scooter on August 6 in central Seoul. His blood alcohol level was 0.227 per cent at the time, three times higher than the 0.08 per cent for getting one's driver's license revoked.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office said that Yoongi has been summarily indicted. A summary indictment, used for minor offences, requests the court to impose a fine or confiscation through an expedited process without a full trial.

The Road Traffic Act stipulates that a drunk driver can be sentenced to more than one year and less than two years of prison or receive a fine of between 5 million won (USD 3,719) and 10 million won if the blood alcohol level is above 0.08 per cent. However, if the level exceeds 0.2 per cent, then the jail time can increase to more than two years but less than five years, and the fine can also be adjusted to between 10 million won and 20 million won.

What had happened in the DUI case?

Yoongi drive an e-scooter while he was drunk, was caught by cops and his license was revoked. Describing the incident, BigHit Music had said in a statement, "Suga used an electric scooter while wearing a helmet while returning home after drinking alcohol. After travelling about 500 meters, he fell while parking and was given a ticket and license revocation as a result of a sobriety test by police officers who were nearby. The incident did not result in any personal injury or property damage, and he returned home under police escort."

Suga apologised twice to fans for the incident

The South Korean rapper has posted two apologies post the incident. In his second post on Weverse, he wrote, "I would like to apologize once again, filled with shame. I deeply apologize for the disappointment and hurt my misbehaviour has caused my fans and everyone who loves me. I made a serious mistake, forgetting the responsibility I have to repay you with actions worthy of the love I've received."

Suga continued, "On the night of August 6th, I made the mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking. I also apologize for the confusion caused by the first apology I hastily posted on the 7th. I should have thought more carefully and been more responsible, but I failed to do so. It’s entirely my fault. My carelessness has caused hardship for everyone who cares about me."