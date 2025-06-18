BigHit took to Weverse and shared an update on BTS Suga’s social work discharge. They also requested that the ARMY not visit the site, as overcrowding can pose a safety risk

BTS member Suga to have his social work discharge this weekend Pic/AFP

South Korean boy band BTS member Min Yoongi, popularly known as Suga, awaits his social work discharge, which is set to happen on Friday. The news comes a week after the boy band marked its 12th debut anniversary on June 13. Their music agency BigHit took to Weverse and shared an update on Suga’s discharge. They also requested that the ARMY not visit the site, as overcrowding can pose a safety risk.

The message shared by BigHit read, “We are excited to bring you the news of SUGA's upcoming Social Work discharge. SUGA is close to completing his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged. No special events are planned on the day of SUGA’s discharge. Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement from your hearts. We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for SUGA. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS.”

BTS’ Suga fined Rs 9.5 lakh in e-scooter drunk driving case

In 2024, Suga was fined 15 million won (Rs 9.5 lakh) by a court for drunk driving while on an electric scooter. He is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea. The K-pop superstar was investigated for drunk driving an e-scooter on August 6 in central Seoul. His blood alcohol level was 0.227 percent at the time, three times higher than the 0.08 percent for getting one's driver's license revoked. The songwriter and rapper made an apology for the incident, calling it "careless and wrong behaviour".

The BTS debut anniversary was marked with J-hope’s encore concert in Goyang. All the members, including RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga, were present in the audience to lend support to Hobi as he took over the stage and delivered a power-packed performance. The highlight was his new song Killin’ It Girl that went viral in no time, courtesy of his bold dance moves with Alyssa Santos.