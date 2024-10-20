Breaking News
Mumbai Customs seize over 1.4 kg marijuana at airport, one held
Cyber fraud racket operating from shop in Palghar busted, two held
Baba Siddique murder: Crime Branch intensifies probe, records more statements
Actress held for kidnapping toddler in revenge plot; Palghar cops rescue child
Maharashtra polls: Rajendra Shingne returns to Sharad Pawar-led NCP
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Suga haters send funeral wreaths to HYBE demanding BTS rappers removal from group

Suga haters send funeral wreaths to HYBE demanding BTS rapper’s removal from group

Updated on: 20 October,2024 07:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In pictures and videos surfaced on social media, the premises outside the HYBE office show funeral wreaths that have received strong reactions from the BTS ARMY

Suga haters send funeral wreaths to HYBE demanding BTS rapper’s removal from group

BTS' Suga Pic/Instagram, X

Listen to this article
Suga haters send funeral wreaths to HYBE demanding BTS rapper’s removal from group
x
00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Suga aka Min Yoongi, who courted controversy in a drunk driving case, continues to receive hate despite his genuine apology and paying a hefty fine. Haters of the K-pop idol reportedly sent funeral wreaths to HYBE (BTS’ agency) demanding Suga’s removal from the group which also consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and J-hope. 


Funeral wreaths outside HYBE demanding BTS’ Suga’s removal 


In pictures and videos surfaced on social media, the premises outside the HYBE office show funeral wreaths that have received strong reactions from the ARMY. 


Some even pointed out that as per Korean law, sending wreaths to a living person can be considered a death threat and illegal. Anyone who facilitates or ignores such actions (including the police) can be considered an accomplice.

One user wrote on X, “If people knew Suga at all— they should know wreaths won’t faze him, this would FUEL him to make the most intense rap album — we’re talking abt a man who makes the baddest diss track to—his words, not mine—reel the cockroaches into the trap.”

“This wreath thing is hilarious to me cause they really think Suga from BTS could just be taken out of the group he helped create by a company he built with his group,” added another. 

One user wrote, “Suga getting wreaths for doing nothing at all!!! These people are hella insane, he doesn't deserve this! I hope those people rot in the worst place in hell!!!! No one deserves this treatment, especially a big artist like Suga.”

BTS’ Suga fined Rs 9.5 lakh in e-scooter drunk driving case

Suga was fined 15 million won (Rs 9.5 lakh) by a court for drunk driving while on an electric scooter. He is currently completing his mandatory military service in South Korea. The K-pop superstar was investigated for drunk-driving an e-scooter on August 6 in central Seoul. His blood alcohol level was 0.227 percent at the time, three times higher than the 0.08 percent for getting one's driver's license revoked. The songwriter and rapper made an apology for the incident calling it "careless and wrong behaviour".

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Suga BTS Korean Entertainment Kpop Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK