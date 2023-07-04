In Suchitwa's latest episode, Suga opened up about several dimensions of his life, including BTS’s difficult journey to the top and how the pandemic was one of the most difficult periods of his life as an artist

BTS's Suga on 'Suchitwa'

Listen to this article BTS: Suga reveals he cried to his parents for the first time after their 2020 world tour was cancelled due to pandemic x 00:00

In the latest episode of ‘Suchitwa,’ BTS’s Min Yoongi aka Suga engaged in conversation with South Korean comedian Jo Seho. In the episode, he opened up about several dimensions of his life, including BTS’s difficult journey to the top and how the pandemic was one of the most difficult periods of his life as an artist.

Suga is known for his calm demeanour and poker face – he usually does not visibly express any kind of emotion. However, he has always been forthcoming about his flaws and journey with mental health. In this episode of Suchitwa, the rapper talked about how he had never cried in front of his parents before the pandemic. However, it was during 2020 when global lockdown kicked in and BTS’s Map of The Soul tour stood cancelled that the artist was able to express his vulnerabilities to his parents for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started working when I was 17 in a small Daegu studio. I moved out when I was 18 and started living alone. I had become self-sufficient as an adult. However, I was so distraught when our shows were cancelled and we couldn’t perform that I went and slept between my parents in their room and cried my heart out to them. I was miserable.”

In a candid conversation with the comedian, Suga talked about how BTS’s rise to the top had been riddled with challenges. Despite this, Yoongi had always wanted to show his family that he was doing okay on his own.

“I think being 23 was the hardest year for me. (In 2015, BTS started becoming more recognized due to their first Music Show win for their song ‘I NEED U’) People were starting to recognise me but I wasn’t being able to earn in proportion. That was frustrating for me.”

“I wanted to go out there and perform – people were waiting for me. Should I quit this? These were the thoughts running through my head. I lost a lot of weight because of stress.”

Suchitwa is Yoongi’s recurring talk show where he invites several guests, from his own bandmates to members from other groups and professions to engage in an evening of laughter and conversation over drinks and food. BTS’s Jin and J-Hope recently made an appearance on the show.

Suga just finished his first solo tour performing his Agust D trilogy. He attended his older brother’s wedding in Daegu on Sunday.