BTS member Min Yoongi, stage name Suga, said during a live session that he loves Bollywood movies and would love to perform in India, sending desi ARMYs into a meltdown. Watch the clip here!

BTS: Suga said on Weverse live that he loves Bollywood movies and wants to visit India

BTS member Suga was live on Weverse on Sunday Suga aka Min Yoongi said he loves Bollywood movies Indian fans celebrated after Suga said he wants to visit

India has been waiting for K-pop superstars BTS to visit the country, but that still remains a distant dream. The globally popular group was supposed to visit India as part of their planned world tour that was cancelled due to the pandemic. It is still uncertain when will the dream of Indian BTS ARMYs, their fandom, to watch them perform live here, be fulfilled. However, BTS members do not seem oblivious of their popularity here. On Sunday, BTS member Min Yoongi aka Suga, acknowledged that the group receives a lot of love from India and he loves to watch Indian movies.

Suga came live on Weverse after his concert in Bangkok and spoke to BTS ARMYs while having his dinner. Among other things, while responding to a fan's comment, Yoongi mentioned that he knows how much India loves BTS and that he is fond of Bollywood movies.

"I heard that there are many people in India who love us. I really want to go to India you know. I also love Indian movies, Bollywood movies. I really like them," he said.

Yoongi sent Indian fans into a meltdown with his remarks. Indian BTS ARMYs on Twitter started sharing this particular clip from the Weverse live and celebrated the fact that Yoongi express his love for India.

Fans have been tweeting translations of what Yoongi said on the live. Take a look:

WEVERSE LIVE : 11-06-2023

MIN YOONGI TALKING ABOUT INDIA, INDIAN MOVIES ( BOLLYWOOD) ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/6titiCredL — Kamâ·•â ï½¡â¡FESTA¹â° (@Komal7_) June 11, 2023

yoongi: india? guys, i really wanted to go perform in india.

before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for shows. one of those was india, but unfortunately we couldn’t set up a show due to covid — ã claire â· ã (@btstranslation7) June 11, 2023

Suga has been on his D-Day solo tour, travelling to countries like Japan, Indonesia, and several cities in the US. This is the first time a BTS member has gone on a solo world tour, without the other 6 members. Two of the BTS members - Jin and J-hope - are currently serving in the South Korean military as part of the country's mandate.

Earlier, the youngest BTS member Jungkook had taken Indian fans by surprise when he grooved to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR during his live session. He also said that he had watched the movie and loved it. While we Indians are in love with K-pop and Kdramas, it seems BTS members are enjoying Indian movies, too!