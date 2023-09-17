BTS: Suga's military service date announced, heartbroken ARMYs say 'we'll wait for you'

On Sunday morning, BigHit made an official announcement on Suga's enlistment date for mandatory military service

The third member from the South Korean band BTS to begin his military service is Suga aka MinYoongi. Jin and J-hope have already been enlisted and serving their mandatory military service. On Sunday morning, BigHit Music made the official announcement of Suga's enlistment date.

The statement read, “Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding SUGA’s military service. SUGA will be beginning his required service on September 22.”

The label announced that there would be no official events held on the day of his service or the day he entered the training camp. “We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only,” the label requested.

They also warned against the use of an artist’s intellectual property that can adversely affect anyone. “Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP. We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you,” BigHit Music concluded their statement.

Last month, BigHit Music said that Suga, had started the military enlistment process. He will be the third member of the BTS to fulfil his mandatory duty. The agency shared the announcement on Weverse, a day after the BTS rapper concluded his D-Day concert in Seoul.

The statement read, "We would like to inform our fans that Suga has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."