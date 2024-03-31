BTS: V aka Kim Taehyung enjoys football match in uniform, ARMY says, 'He's just a baby'

BTS: V was spotted watching a soccer match between Gangwon and FC Seoul. He was caught on the electronic display before the kickoff

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is currently serving in the South Korean military. He is all set to kickstart his military service as a Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. For the unversed, he was among the only six elite graduate trainees recognized for their expectational performance at the graduation ceremony.

On Sunday, new pictures and videos of V sporting short hair during a game has surfaced on social media.

According to Kmedia reports, V watched the match between Gangwon and FC Seoul. V was caught on the electronic display at the stadium before kickoff. His face was captured as BTS' hit song 'Dynamite' was played. When V, with short hair, wearing a combat uniform, appeared, the stadium was filled with cheers

A large number of soldiers serving in the 2nd Corps, including V, visited the stadium.

As the images and videos went viral, fans could not contain their excitement. ARMY took to the comment section and showered love on V.

A fan wrote, "Who said he's an adult...... He's just a baby".

"HES SERVED ENOUGHHHHH MY TAEHYUNGIE," read a comment.

Another person wrote, "his bread cheeks THATS LITTERALLY BABY BEAR".

"Wdym looks like teenager, he's is still 18," read a comment.

Previous update about BTS RM and V

BTS RM and V, aka Kim Taehyung, have completed their training at the Nonsan Training Centre. The duo earned top honours for their exceptional performance. Now, they will be heading to proceed with their duties at the training camp. Videos and pictures from the graduation ceremony have surfaced, and they showcase the singers receiving their honours. This milestone marks an important event in BTS RM and V's military lives.

On January 16, much-anticipated videos of the military graduation ceremony surfaced on the internet. The clips showcased the K-pop singers in their military uniforms. They were seen standing in a row, where they looked solemn and focused. Earlier, a press release from BIGHIT Music informed ARMYs about the upcoming schedule of the loved singers.

About BTS military service

Currently, BTS members Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook began their mandatory military service on Tuesday. A day after members Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung entered the military, the last two of the Bangtan Boys were seen enlisting. Older members Suga aka Min Yoongi and J-hope (real name Jung Hoseok) were present to send off the Jungkook and Jimin.

J-hope, who had enlisted in the military earlier this year, also shared photos from yesterday's gathering, when all seven BTS members came together to see off RM and V. He shared some snapshots from Tuesday where Jimin and Jungkook can be seen with their newly shaved heads, right before entering military training.

"Time will fly," wrote J-hope as he shared the photos. Each member has to complete 18 months minimum in the military, during which they will have to lead a very different life from what they are used to as K-pop idols, staying away from their band members, fans and family.