BTS V portrays loneliness and love in Fri(end)s music video, ARMYs gush over 'boyfriend Kim Taehyung'

Kim Taehyung in FRI(END)S

One of the members of BTS, V, is once again impressing people worldwide with his latest release. Kim Taehyung, who is better known by his stage name V, has been teasing his new song FRI(END)S through trailers, short clips, and photos. The music video for V’s FRI(END)S was released on March 15, 2024, at 1 p.m. KST, and it has already captured the hearts of many on the internet.

BTS V portrays loneliness and love in FRI(END)S music video

Kim Taehyung brought his distinctive R&B style to the song, evident in his impressive vocal range and his ability to effortlessly hit high notes. Additionally, V showcased his acting skills, which earned him the nickname 'Actor Taehyung' following his previous collaboration with IU.

In the FRI(END)S music video, the K-pop sensation portrayed a range of emotions, from loneliness in a world seemingly filled with love, to love in a world overshadowed by hate and anger. In both scenarios, Taehyung was shown being hit by a car and seemingly dying, only to wake up in bed, realizing it was all a dream. The video concluded with Taehyung waking up in bed, looking to the side, and seeing himself, perhaps realizing that self-love is essential to overcoming loneliness.

Take a look at how ARMYs reacted:

About the teaser of FRI(END)S

In the short film, you'll spot a mix of things like newspapers, fabric, puzzles, cards, plates, an apple, and more. The common theme among them all is the word "FRIENDS." But here's the interesting part: the film shows the letters "F," "R," "I," and "S" mysteriously vanishing, leaving only "END." And on the apple, there's an extra word - 'DEAD.'