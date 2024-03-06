BTS V drops a short film for new single, 'FRI(END)S', confused ARMYs ask, 'what does it mean?'

BTS V releases a short film for his upcoming single 'FRI(END)S', leaving ARMYs puzzled and asking the meaning behind it

BTS V aka Kim Taehyung

BTS ARMYs were excitedly waiting for it, and HYBE Music didn't disappoint. They just dropped a short film for V's new single, 'FRI(END)S', making everyone even more hyped. The song is set to be released on March 15, 2024, and leading up to the big day, V's agency has been keeping things mysterious, giving out few hints and letting fans speculate.

In the short film, you'll spot a mix of things like newspapers, fabric, puzzles, cards, plates, an apple, and more. The common theme among them all is the word "FRIENDS." But here's the interesting part: the film shows the letters "F," "R," "I," and "S" mysteriously vanishing, leaving only "END." And on the apple, there's an extra word - 'DEAD.'

Afterwards, ARMY (BTS fanbase) flooded social media, especially on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing their excitement and throwing out questions about the mysterious teaser.

That's what I call a good teaser, when you have more questions after watchinnngggg ?!!?!?#V_FRIENDS #FRI_END_S pic.twitter.com/jytVJ1PPRJ — JRJ (@LetsBeGoodHuman) March 6, 2024

About BTS Jin's discharge date

South Korean boy band member BTS's Jin will complete his military service in June this year. The singer, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, was the first member to be enlisted in mandatory military service. In 2022, Korean music label Bighit said in a statement posted to Weverse, "Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment."

As his service comes to an end, Jin took to Weverse and wrote "D-100." Jin will be back somewhere between June 10-15.