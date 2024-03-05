As his service came to an end, Jin took to Weverse and wrote "D-100." Jin will be back somewhere between June 10-15.

Jin Pic/Instagram

100 days to go! BTS' Jin to be discharged from his military service in June 2024 on this date

South Korean boy band member BTS's Jin will complete his military service in June this year. The singer, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, was the first member to be enlisted in mandatory military service. In 2022, Korean music label Bighit said in a statement posted to Weverse, "Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment."

As his service came to an end, Jin took to Weverse and wrote "D-100." Jin will be back somewhere between June 10-15.

Popularly known as “worldwide handsome”, Jin is the eldest among the bandmates. He was trained for five weeks with other soldiers and became a part of the boot camp in Yoncheon. He was set to attain the rank of corporal last year but received early promotion and became an “elite warrior”.

Jin is also a great cook and has received love and appreciation from BTS members as well as soldiers in the military for preparing meals for them.

During his entrance ceremony, all members of BTS came to bid him farewell. In a message for the ARMY, Jin said, "I'll go and come back safely. Since being healthy is first priority I won't be sick, and our ARMYs, fighting and don't be sick either."

In 2022, K-Pop group BTS announced that the group are going on 'hiatus' to focus on their careers with a line-up of solo projects. This announcement came during BTS' Festa dinner, which is part of an annual celebration of their founding. The group detailed their tentative plans for solo projects and explained to fans that they 'need the time to take an extended break'.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

(With inputs from ANI)