In an episode of the beloved series "Suchwita" hosted by Suga of BTS, fans, affectionately known as ARMYs, were treated to an unforgettable experience. The episode was a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, reflection, and a moment that had fans talking excitedly. During a discussion about the members' individual accomplishments and their solo songs, it was none other than BTS's V who decided to drop a bombshell about BTS's mysterious "Chapter 2," leaving fans both surprised and amused.

With his trademark humor and playful spirit, V declared, "Chapter 2 has nothing to do with taking our shirts off." The revelation sent waves through the ARMY community, as BTS has a knack for keeping their fans guessing and entertained. "Chapter 2" had become a sort of inside joke among ARMYs, with many speculating that this new phase in BTS's journey might involve the members baring a bit more skin than usual. Even Suga couldn't resist adding to the speculation by hinting that some members had indeed flaunted their physiques.

However, the surprises didn't end there. V was recently part of a concept shoot for DICON, and during an interview about the shoot, he candidly admitted to revealing some skin in the pictures. This revelation added a hilarious twist to the ongoing "Chapter 2" mystery and had fans and fellow members alike in stitches. V playfully expressed his embarrassment about showing so much skin, leaving ARMYs laughing and delighted.

Soon enough, the comment section was filled with hilarious comments. "Reminder: "chapter 2 has nothing to do with taking our shirts off" :)" one fan wrote.

Another user commented, "WE ARE DAMN OK WITH IT KIM TAEHYUNG"

"he is talking like he was not shirtless few days back" read another comment.

"Is he fr. He was shirtless days ago. And now i saw how he danced showing everything and the next second he is like "I'm embarrassed". His mood swings istg" wrote another user.

In recent BTS news, the third member from the South Korean band to begin his military service is Suga aka Min Yoongi. Jin and J-hope have already been enlisted and serving their mandatory military service. On Sunday morning, BigHit Music made the official announcement of Suga's enlistment date.

Last month, BigHit Music said that Suga, had started the military enlistment process. He will be the third member of the BTS to fulfil his mandatory duty. The agency shared the announcement on Weverse, a day after the BTS rapper concluded his D-Day concert in Seoul.