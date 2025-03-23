BTS V posted pictures from his workout session wearing a grey vest, baggy trousers, and a yellow beanie. He shared a mirror selfie and flexed his muscles while lifting a curl barbell

BTS V on losing 10 kg

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V took the internet by storm with his latest post on Weverse. The K-pop idol shared an update on his weight loss journey after getting buffed up while fulfilling his military service. V posted pictures from his workout session wearing a grey vest, baggy trousers, and a yellow beanie. He shared a mirror selfie and flexed his muscles while lifting a curl barbell. He wrote in the caption, "But recently...! I lost a lot of weight, right? I lost 10kg... Hahahaha. I'll try harder."

BTS V begins the countdown for his military discharge

V shared a series of pictures addressing himself as Sergeant Kim and also interacted with the ARMY for a brief moment. The K-pop idol is seen holding a bouquet, flaunting his new haircut, having a fun time with a friend at the photo booth, ripped muscles after a workout, and next to a snowman.

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. Interestingly it coincides with the group’s debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS V’s work front

On the work front, Kim Taehyung is rumoured to join the third season of Netflix’s Squid Game. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were asked directly about the possibility of V joining the cast for the upcoming season. Lee quickly dismissed the topic with a cryptic, “I can’t say anything about that.”

He recently unveiled his new photobook titled Rêve which documented his time in Paris. The French text written on the same roughly translates to, “This feeling of freedom I experienced in Paris, the instant beauty, the dream scene seen through V’s eyes.”