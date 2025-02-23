BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V hopped on Weverse and shared a series of pictures addressing himself as Sergeant Kim and also interacted with the ARMY for a brief moment

BTS V Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V begins countdown for his military discharge, shares unseen pics as ‘Sergeant Kim’ x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V, who is set to be discharged from the military began countdown to his D-day. V hopped on Weverse and shared a series of pictures addressing himself as Sergeant Kim and also interacted with the ARMY for a brief moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS V’s unseen pics from the military

V shared multiple pictures from his time in the military. The K-pop idol is seen holding a bouquet, flaunting his new haircut, having a fun time with a friend at the photo booth, ripped muscles after a workout, and next to a snowman. He wrote, “Sergeant Kim has come to report that he's alive! It's D-107. after the scary winter has passed, and after taking care of my body in the warm spring, I'll prepare in good health and come to see you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V (@thv)

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. Interestingly it coincides with the group’s debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

BTS V’s work front

On the work front, Kim Taehyung is rumoured to join the third season of Netflix’s Squid Game. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were asked directly about the possibility of V joining the cast for the upcoming season. Lee quickly dismissed the topic with a cryptic, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Joon flashed a knowing smile and firmly stuck to a “No comment” response.

He recently unveiled his new photobook titled Rêve which documented his time in Paris. The French text written on the same roughly translates to, “This feeling of freedom I experienced in Paris, the instant beauty, the dream scene seen through V’s eyes.”