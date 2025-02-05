BTS stylist Kim Young Jin, also known as Kimvenchy, shared a picture of his daughter sitting on a Mercedes G-Wagon push car that was gifted by Kim Taehyung

South Korean boy band BTS singer Kim Taehyung aka V is back to making headlines for his kind gesture towards the staff that has worked with him. After making headlines for his photo album Reve, the K-pop idol won hearts for sending a cute gift on his stylist, Kim Young Jin’s daughter’s birthday.

BTS V sends an expensive gift for Kim Young Jin’s daughter

Kim Young Jin, also known as Kimvenchy, shared a picture of his daughter sitting on a Mercedes G-Wagon push car that was gifted by V. The caption read, “Thank you, uncle.” The toy car comes to around Rs 6,000 to 8,000 depending on its colour and availability.

Kim has styled the boy band for their My Universe collaboration with Coldplay. Koreaboo quoted him saying, “Whenever I style an idol group, I think of a designer creating a collection. I mix and match clothes from different Japanese brands such as Comme des Garçons and Yohji Yamamoto, and I express my own aesthetic with styling to fit each concept. I also style various editorials for fashion magazines. I consider myself a fashion stylist, and when I first took on the role of an idol stylist, I was proud of demonstrating what kind of visuals could be created if a fashion stylist takes on an idol.”

BTS' V's military discharge

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. Interestingly it coincides with the group’s debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

On the work front, Kim Taehyung is rumoured to join the third season of Netflix’s Squid Game. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were asked directly about the possibility of V joining the cast for the upcoming season. Lee quickly dismissed the topic with a cryptic, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Joon flashed a knowing smile and firmly stuck to a “No comment” response.