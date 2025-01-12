BTS’ music agency BigHit dropped the poster for Rêve - a possible photobook that documents Kim Taehyung aka V’s time in Paris. Here's when it will be released

BTS' V Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V announces new project Rêve - check out release date for possible photobook x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V will reportedly release his new photobook as he commences 2025 on a working note. The K-pop idol, who overcame grief following his dog Yeontan’s demise last year, is set to be discharged from the military in June, around the group’s debut anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

About BTS V’s photobook Rêve

BTS’ music agency BigHit dropped the poster for Rêve - a possible photobook that documents V’s time in Paris. It is set to release on February 3rd. The French text written on the same roughly translates to, “This feeling of freedom I experienced in Paris, the instant beauty, the dream scene seen through V’s eyes.”

The BTS ARMY reacted to the announcement in no time. One user wrote, “He knew we missed him so much so prepared new gifts for us.”

“Everyone saying album but I’m 100% is most likely to be photobook but either way both of them are fantastic,” added another.

One user commented, “I think this is a photobook release! Based on the phrase in the photo, it sounds like it’ll be pictures of the streets of Paris that Tae has taken!”

BTS V had a difficult 2024

Kim Taehyung, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service took the internet off-guard in 2024 with a heartwrenching post informing fans about the demise of his beloved dog Yeontan. Affectionately called "Tannie”, the Pomeranian left for a heavenly abode. Besides that, there was no content on his birthday following the Jeju Air plane crash that claimed over 170 lives.

Meanwhile, V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. On the work front, he is rumoured to join the third season of Netflix’s Squid Game. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were asked directly about the possibility of V joining the cast for the upcoming season. Lee quickly dismissed the topic with a cryptic, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Joon flashed a knowing smile and firmly stuck to a “No comment” response.