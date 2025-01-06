BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V shared a video that was filmed on his birthday but couldn't share it with the ARMY after BigHit decided to postpone content due to plane crash tragedy

BTS' V Pic/X

Listen to this article BTS’ Kim Taehyung aka V finally shares his birthday video after BigHit postponed content due to plane crash tragedy x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V celebrated his birthday on December 30. However, the K-pop idol’s music agency BigHit decided to not share any birthday-related content after the Jeju Air plane crash tragedy that claimed more than 170 lives. Days after the world celebrated New Year 2025, BigHit shared unseen photos of V. The singer, who is currently in the military also shared a video for the ARMY.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by taehyung⁷ 🐻 (@taetaebooo)

BTS’ V’s birthday video for ARMY

In a viral video, Kim Taehyung can be heard saying, “Hello, today is December 30, 2024, and it's my birthday! hah hah ha.” On V’s birthday, BigHit refrained from posting any content stating, “We express our deepest condolences to the victims who lost their lives in the recent aviation accident and to their loved ones. We would like to inform you that V’s birthday content, originally scheduled to be released today December 30th, 2024 (KST) will not take place today. We ask for your generous understanding. Thank you.”

Plane crash in South Korea claims over 170 lives

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when a Jeju Air passenger jet, carrying 175 passengers and six crew members, belly-landed and exploded at Muan International Airport, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

With its landing gear not deployed, the aircraft veered off the runway while landing, skidding across the ground, hitting a concrete wall, and bursting into flames.

Earlier, the South Korean authorities confirmed that 179 people were killed and two people were rescued out of 181 aboard.

Kim Taehyung’s dog Yeontan died in 2024

Kim Taehyung, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service took the internet off-guard in 2024 with a heartwrenching post informing fans about the demise of his beloved dog Yeontan. Affectionately called "Tannie”, the Pomeranian left for a heavenly abode.

Meanwhile, V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. On the work front, he is rumoured to join the third season of Netflix’s Squid Game. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were asked directly about the possibility of V joining the cast for the upcoming season. Lee quickly dismissed the topic with a cryptic, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Joon flashed a knowing smile and firmly stuck to a “No comment” response.