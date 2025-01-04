Squid Game 2 has been making waves on the Internet and now fans are speculating about the third season of the thriller series which is expected to release later this year

pic/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS V aka Kim Taehyung to be a part of Squid Game 3? Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon react x 00:00

After the grand success of Squid Game 2, the internet was flooded with rumours of Leonardo DiCaprio joining the cast of Season 3. BTS's V, aka Kim Taehyung, is the next big star fans are expecting to see in Netflix's Season 3 of the survival thriller. Squid Game has cemented a strong position for itself throughout the world. This Netflix series is not just another K-Drama. After the success of Season 1, this sensation took the world by storm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon address rumours of V joining the cast

As these clues resurface, speculation about V joining Squid Game has reached a fever pitch. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were asked directly about the possibility of V joining the cast for the upcoming season. The two actors seemed visibly amused when the question arose, with their expressions lighting up at the mention of V. Lee Jung Jae quickly dismissed the topic with a cryptic, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Wi Ha Joon flashed a knowing smile and firmly stuck to a “No comment” response.

Details about Season 2 of Squid Game

Season 2 of the series saw a new set of actors being introduced to the story. The series also made headlines for reasons attached to the many male actor castings shrouded in years-old controversies and scandals. New actors like Yim Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, Park Gyu Young, Kang Ha Neul, and Lee Jin Wook, among others, have boosted the show's skyrocketing visibility.

Season 2 of Squid Game brought in a star-studded lineup from the K-pop world, featuring former IZ*ONE member Jo Yuri, ex-BIGBANG singer T.O.P (Choi Seung Hyung), and ZE:A’s Siwan. Now, with Netflix seemingly revealing the Season 3 release date as June 2025, fans are revisiting old connections that could hint at BTS's V, also known as Taehyung, being tied to the show. Speculation reignited when Taehyung appeared in a Squid Game-inspired guard costume during BTS's PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE concerts in Los Angeles. A selfie of him with the show’s star, Lee Jung Jae, fueled the rumors. The selfie is still visible on Lee’s Instagram.

Additionally, V is thought to have a close friendship with Siwan, one of the new additions to Squid Game Season 2. Siwan once mentioned Taehyung in an interview, noting that the BTS member was one of the last people he followed on Instagram at the time.