Squid Game season 2 ended with a cliffhanger, without wrapping up the battle started by Player 456. Here's what you can expect from Squid Game season 3, coming in 2025

Squid game season 2 brings back former winner Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae)

Listen to this article Netflix's Squid Game season 2 abrupt ending explained; what to expect from season 3? x 00:00

As someone who is used to the standard 16 episodes of K-dramas, during which the story is wrapped up neatly, seven episodes of Squid Game season 2 seemed too little, a forced stop. You are expecting the brutal managers of the game to be toppled, letting the powerless common men, often referred to as 'trash', take control of the narrative for a change. However, the last episode of season 2 of this Netflix series once again shows that the men in power are still beyond their reach as the common folk are too gullible and hopelessly hopeful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Squid Game season 2 ending explained

The second installment brings back former winner Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who returns to the deadly competition a few years after winning the 45.6 billion won prize. Determined to end the twisted game once and for all, Gi-hun sets his sights on taking down the mysterious Front Man, the mastermind behind it all.

Among the season’s biggest twists is the true identity of Player 001, which sets the stage for the action-packed finale and the upcoming third and final season. Gi-hun remains unaware that one of his closest allies in the games is, in fact, the person he loathes the most. Player 001 in Squid Game Season 2 is actually Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), also known as The Front Man, and the older brother of Detective Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon).

While Jun-ho searches for the island where Squid Game takes place, it becomes clear that the boat captain assisting him is sabotaging the mission. This ultimately prevents Jun-ho from locating the games and helping Gi-hun.

One of the most heartbreaking moments of the finale is the death of Gi-hun’s best friend, Jung-bae. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk felt his death was the ideal way to conclude Season 2. Actor Jung-jae believes that Jung-bae’s death will transform his character in Season 3.

The third and final season will explore the next chapter in Gi-hun and the Front Man’s intense showdown. What will be Gi-hun's reaction when he finds out he has been deceived?

What to expect from season 3?

The third season of Squid Game will be its last, the show's creator, director writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk has previously confirmed. Now, with the release of Season 2, Hwang has been dropping some breadcrumbs, and there's a post-credit clip that offers more clues as to where the story is taking us.

Season 3 of the series will drop in 2025 and will continue to focus on Seong Gi-hun's revenge on the creators of Squid Game. Hwang told Variety earlier this month that a more specific release date will likely be announced "soon."

Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger, and viewers are eager to see what happens in Season 3. There were also post-credit scenes after the last episode of Season 2. "If you watch that clip, it's going to give you a slight hint as to where Season 3 might take you," Hwang told Variety.

The director has also hinted that the battle between Seong Gi-hun and Front Man will continue. "The fierce clash between their two worlds will continue into the series finale with Season 3, which will be brought to you next year," Hwang wrote in a letter to fans.