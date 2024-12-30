Park Sung-hoon, who plays a transgender ex-soldier Cho Hyun-ju posted a porn parody of the Squid Game show's poster which included an X-rated portrayal of several women

Park Sung-hoon Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Squid Game 2 actor Park Sung-hoon courts controversy after posting porn parody of the Netflix show on Instagram x 00:00

Netflix finally unveiled the second season of the much-awaited K-drama Squid Game last weekend. With the usual stars reprising their roles in an even more intense installment, the show also introduced new actors to take the narrative ahead. One such character is Cho Hyun-ju, also known as Player 120, played by Park Sung-hoon. The actor, however, has courted controversy for his now-deleted Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

BH Entertainment clarified that #ParkSungHoon accidentally reposted the story about the JAV cover parodying #SquidGame2



"Park Sunghoon received a lot of DMs on social media, he accidentally uploaded it while checking the DMs.



The actor was very shocked and apologized for making… pic.twitter.com/h9iFbbBx4a — K-Drama Handle (@kdramahandle) December 30, 2024

Park Sung-hoon posts porn parody of Squid Game 2

According to reports, Park Sung-hoon, who plays a transgender ex-soldier Cho Hyun-ju posted a porn parody of the show which included an X-rated portrayal of several women. Despite the actor deleting the post swiftly, it had already hit the viral note.

A representative from BH Entertainment that represents the actor told DongA.com, “Park Sung Hoon received a lot of DMs on social media, he accidentally uploaded it while checking the DMs. The actor was very shocked and apologized for making a mistake in a situation like this. Park Sung Hoon will be more careful so that similar things don't happen again."

Park Sung-hoon is known for his standout performance in shows like The Glory and Queen of Tears. In Squid Game season 2, he plays a transwoman who has participated to collect money for her surgical procedures.

About Squid Game Season 2

After winning the deadly games at the end of Season 1, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) is back--this time with a mission. Armed with the horrifying knowledge of what the games are truly about, he aims to convince other players to opt out and end the deadly competition once and for all, while also trying to save their lives. The story takes place three years after Gi-hun won.

Returning cast members include Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo. The new season also introduces a star-studded cast with Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and others joining the series.

Squid Game is Netflix's most popular series of all time and was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The show became a cultural phenomenon, breaking records and sparking discussions about inequality and desperation in modern society. The final season of the show will be released in 2025.