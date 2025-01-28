V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. While extending New Year greetings he also spoke about his body weight

South Korean boy band BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V extended New Year 2025 greetings with the ARMY on Sunday. The K-pop idol, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service is set to discharge in June this year. Interestingly it coincides with the group’s debut anniversary. He shared a heartfelt post for the ARMY on Weverse and also interacted with some lucky ones.

Kim Taehyung’s sweet post for the ARMY

Kim Taehyung took to Weverse and wrote, “Are you enjoying the holiday? I hope you have a great time during this long holiday!” The singer added, “I’ve been working out a lot in the military! It won’t be long now! I want to see you soon.”

V had enlisted for his mandatory military service in 2023. His discharge date is set for June 10, 2025. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government.

BTS’ V interacts with ARMY, discusses his weight

When an ARMY asked V, “Have you reached your target weight?” he replied, “I hit it, and now I'm on my way back.” For those unversed, Taehyung had promised his fans that we would “increase his weight to 86 kg”. Needless to say, his physique has been a hot topic of discussion ever since he joined the military. The singer teases the ARMY from time to time by flexing his ripped body, setting the internet ablaze.

V announces new project titled Rêve

V will reportedly release his new photobook as he commences 2025 on a working note. The K-pop idol overcame grief following his dog Yeontan’s demise last year. BTS’ music agency BigHit dropped the poster for Rêve - a possible photobook that documents V’s time in Paris. It is set to release on February 3rd. The French text written on the same roughly translates to, “This feeling of freedom I experienced in Paris, the instant beauty, the dream scene seen through V’s eyes.”

On the work front, Kim Taehyung is rumoured to join the third season of Netflix’s Squid Game. During an interview with BuzzFeed UK, Lee Jung Jae and his co-star Wi Ha Joon were asked directly about the possibility of V joining the cast for the upcoming season. Lee quickly dismissed the topic with a cryptic, “I can’t say anything about that,” while Joon flashed a knowing smile and firmly stuck to a “No comment” response.