Breaking News
Mumbai: AC locals to be upgraded to Vande Metro trains
Mumbai Crime: Three-woman gang poses as maids to burgle homes
Not again! say Mumbai citizens after RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes
Virar police launch search to find kidnapped cat
Mumbai: Mithi to be a nullah for another year
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS V seen in Paris fans trend we love you Taehyung on Twitter after he was spotted with Jennie

BTS' V seen in Paris, fans trend 'we love you Taehyung' on Twitter after he was spotted with Jennie

Updated on: 21 May,2023 03:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

According to reports, BTS member V was in Paris with BLACKPINK's Jennie last week. When fans spotted him in the city once again, they made 'we love you Taehyung' a trending topic on Twitter

BTS' V seen in Paris, fans trend 'we love you Taehyung' on Twitter after he was spotted with Jennie

BTS member V at Paris

Listen to this article
BTS' V seen in Paris, fans trend 'we love you Taehyung' on Twitter after he was spotted with Jennie
x
00:00

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was seen in Paris on a Sunday, subsequent to being allegedly sighted with BLACKPINK vocalist Jennie in the same location. Taking to Twitter, fans started trending 'We love you Taehyung'.


Onethe fan posted his pictures on his Instagram account captioning, "KIM TAEHYUNG spotted in paris.... THE KIM TAEHYUNG IS BACK (sparkles emoji) CÉLINE BOY V. TAEHYUNG X CÉLINE. Everyone Together. ALWAYS WITH YOU TAEHYUNG. WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG. #taehyoung #kimtaehyung #V #BTSV #BTS #taehyunginparis #celineboyv #taehyungxceline #trending"



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BTS V - TaeTae updates (@thv_updates.95)


In the pictures, V wore a black T-shirt under a bejewelled leather jacket, matching pants and shoes.

Reacting to several posts on social media platforms, a person commented, "No matter what happens, you're still Army's Taehyung no matter what .. we always love you."

Another fan commented, "That’s the real Taehyung! Not blurred, not far. I hope all malicious rumours will stop about him and toxic people will leave him alone."

A comment read, "Looking so handsome as always!"

Another wrote, "Looking so fine (smiling face with heart eyes) WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG"

An Instagram user wrote, "Finally Kim Taehyung in Paris. By the way, this is real."

Several fans also claimed that V arrived in Paris on Sunday. Recently, a number of photos and videos surfaced on social media websites alleging that alleged partners V and Jennie were sighted strolling through the Paris streets during the evening. Reacting to the reports, V's agency HYBE and Jennie's agency YG Entertainment told Soompi, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].” Jennie is slated to attend the Cannes Film Festival for her acting debut show The Idol.

On Instagram Stories, the French photographer who captured the footage shared an extensive message.

In his IG story he wrote, “Since I get a lot of messages here are the facts about the video. I simply filmed well-known personalities in the usual context of my work as a journalist. I speficy that this video dates from before yesterday (Monday night May 15) and I posted it today so that they are not bothered. The quality if bad because I didn't plan to see them in front of me and I didn't have my camera I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone. And yes I saw them well Jennie and V I confirm. Now we waiting if there will be a confirmation from Idols if they together or not!"

Also Read: BTS: Jungkook's work ethic praised by World Cup Anthem 'Dreamers' choreographers

BTS Kim Taehyung paris Korean Entertainment Twitter South Korean boy band Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK