BTS' V seen in Paris, fans trend 'we love you Taehyung' on Twitter after he was spotted with Jennie

BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was seen in Paris on a Sunday, subsequent to being allegedly sighted with BLACKPINK vocalist Jennie in the same location. Taking to Twitter, fans started trending 'We love you Taehyung'.

Onethe fan posted his pictures on his Instagram account captioning, "KIM TAEHYUNG spotted in paris.... THE KIM TAEHYUNG IS BACK (sparkles emoji) CÉLINE BOY V. TAEHYUNG X CÉLINE. Everyone Together. ALWAYS WITH YOU TAEHYUNG. WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG. #taehyoung #kimtaehyung #V #BTSV #BTS #taehyunginparis #celineboyv #taehyungxceline #trending"

In the pictures, V wore a black T-shirt under a bejewelled leather jacket, matching pants and shoes.

Reacting to several posts on social media platforms, a person commented, "No matter what happens, you're still Army's Taehyung no matter what .. we always love you."

Another fan commented, "That’s the real Taehyung! Not blurred, not far. I hope all malicious rumours will stop about him and toxic people will leave him alone."

A comment read, "Looking so handsome as always!"

Another wrote, "Looking so fine (smiling face with heart eyes) WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG"

An Instagram user wrote, "Finally Kim Taehyung in Paris. By the way, this is real."

Several fans also claimed that V arrived in Paris on Sunday. Recently, a number of photos and videos surfaced on social media websites alleging that alleged partners V and Jennie were sighted strolling through the Paris streets during the evening. Reacting to the reports, V's agency HYBE and Jennie's agency YG Entertainment told Soompi, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].” Jennie is slated to attend the Cannes Film Festival for her acting debut show The Idol.

On Instagram Stories, the French photographer who captured the footage shared an extensive message.

In his IG story he wrote, “Since I get a lot of messages here are the facts about the video. I simply filmed well-known personalities in the usual context of my work as a journalist. I speficy that this video dates from before yesterday (Monday night May 15) and I posted it today so that they are not bothered. The quality if bad because I didn't plan to see them in front of me and I didn't have my camera I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone. And yes I saw them well Jennie and V I confirm. Now we waiting if there will be a confirmation from Idols if they together or not!"

