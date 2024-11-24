BigHit announces BTS' V's single 'Winter Ahead' featuring Park Hyo Shin, out Nov 29. The teaser drops, leaving ARMY thrilled and the world buzzing!

BigHit Music recently announced BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung's, upcoming digital single Winter Ahead, featuring singer Park Hyo Shin. The news alone was enough to leave ARMY jumping with excitement. Just as ARMY was soaking in the happy news, it was revealed that V's single will premiere on November 29, 2024, at 2 PM KST (10:30 PM IST). Now, ARMY has gotten a surprise as the first teaser of Winter Ahead is finally out, and the world is going crazy over a possible kissing scene.

The teaser shows V lying down bare-chested on his bed. It further depicts him in distress, carving a sculpture, and reliving his past life. The 1-minute 36-second video is a visual treat that has captured our hearts. The song has been described as "a jazz-pop track with a heavy vibe, showcasing the peaceful vocal colours of the artists and expressing that happiness can be found in having someone by your side."

ARMY reacts to Winter Ahead teaser

Now that the short clip has been released, fans and ARMY have showered the K-pop star with love. One user said, "wow, I’m blown away by this concept taehyung’s releases always feel like art, I’m so excited". "Taehyung is a mystery. Don't try to solve it, or you'll find yourself lost in the labyrinth of his riddles and images. Simply enjoy every story, every character, every musical portrait. He is a sculpture with many layers of mystery, yet at the same time, a very simple, intuitive, and good-natured person. Taehyung, thank you for the delightful sense of intrigue and anticipation," one wrote. A third fan shared, "King of visuals! King of concepts! King of art! King of unique voices! King of fashion! Simply put just KING TAEHYUNG!"

"Winter without you is not winter at all Mr.Kim Taehyung. Thanks for your hard work baby," another one wrote

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung shared unseen pictures from the military

South Korean boy band BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung, who continues to fulfil his mandatory military service recently shared a series of unseen pictures on Instagram after a fellow soldier penned a heartfelt note for the K-pop idol expressing gratitude. The pictures offered a glimpse of V’s life in the army, also indicating how buffed up he has become.