BTS’s Jungkook, Jimin and RM honoured at 2023 SEC Awards; youngest member named ‘International Male Star of the Year’

Updated on: 26 June,2023 07:19 PM IST  |  Seoul, South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook won 'International Male Artist of the Year' and 'International Song of the Year' for his Charlie Puth collaboration, 'Left and Right'

(L to R) Jungkook, Jimin and Namjoon, Pic/Instagram and Weverse

BTS’ youngest member Jeon Jungkook set fire once again to the international music scene. The Golden Maknae emerged victorious in two categories at 2023 SEC Music Awards. The SEC Awards of Brazil, which celebrates filmmakers and musicians from different genres and regions conferred the title of ‘International Male Star of the Year’ to Jungkook. His addictive collaborative track with Charlie Puth ‘Left and Right’ also won him ‘International Song of the Year.’


Jungkook faced stiff competition from renowned global artists including Lil Nas X, Post Malone, Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Rema, and Steve Lacy in the International Male Artist of the Year category. However, his inimitable talent and global popularity helped the artist cement his position. 


Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s collaboration ‘Left And Right’ also won ‘International Song of the Year,’ even when facing tough contenders like SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Sam Smith.


Despite having released only three solo songs, Still With You, Stay Alive (prod. Suga) and Dreamers (which he performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup), Jungkook has rocketed to the top with his versatile style and sincere songwriting abilities. Dreamers is also is the fastest and only World Cup soundtrack to reach 300 Million streams in less than an year on Spotify in its history. Jungkook's solo album nicknamed ‘JJK1’ will reportedly release on July 14th.

BTS, who celebrated their 10th anniversary earlier this month have been on hiatus as a group since last year to pursue personal passions, travels and solo music projects. All the members except Jungkook, Kim Taehyung and Kim Seokjin have released their solo albums, which have received critical acclaim as well as commercial and popular success. 

Jimin’s solo album ‘FACE’ also won in the category of ‘International Album of the Year.’ Group leader Kim Namjoon was named ‘Asian Artist of the Year.’ All the more reason for ARMYs to celebrate!

After scooping awards in four important categories, fans from across the world flooded social media to congratulate and extend best wishes to the idol. The official BTS Charts and Voting Account also posted celebratory messages on Twitter. See how they reacted here –

