BTS’s Kim Taehyung enjoys ‘espresso martini’ in Paris, see pic

BTS's Kim Taehyung is enjoying his Parisian experience and the coffee the city has to offer.

Kim Taehyung, Pic/Instagram

BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V departed from Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea on June 30 to attend CELINE’s menswear show in Paris. However, the show was cancelled on July 2 due to ongoing riots in the city.

Despite this, V seems to be enjoying his Parisian experience, and enjoying the coffee the city has to offer. He put a playful twist to the tradition when he shared a photo of himself drinking coffee from not a cup but a martini glass!

The artist had earlier shown off his blond hair at the SimInvest fan meet in Seoul last month. In this photo, Taehyung looked debonair in his black jacket with gold buttons and an elegant pendant around his neck. The photo was shared by the company he had on his coffee date– Bailee Madison, who specializes in coffee critique. On her Instagram account, she mentioned that the pair had gone café-hopping and had their espresso martinis at Loulou restaurants, a chain of French Riviera restaurants.

V had flown to Paris to attend CELINEs ‘HOMME Summer 24 Show.’ Fans were not aware of this event in his schedule until he posted pictures on his Instagram stories a few days ago. V is well-known for being BTS’s resident fashionista and is global brand ambassador for luxury labels, including CELINE. BTS’s fanbase, ARMY was no doubt looking forward to Taehyung's appearance at the show.



Taehyung has spoken about his affinity with the 'City of Love' in the past and has travelled there multiple times for vacations. However this time, the idol seems to be keeping it low-key due to the riots. Earlier, he took to his social media to share a video of himself with close friend and South Korean actor Park Bogum, who was also due to attend CELINE’s Paris fashion show. Standing atop a high balcony, the pair were all-smiles and took turns saying ‘Welcome to Paris.’ If only we could join you, V!

We have a feeling Taehyung will drop more pictures from his Parisian travels very soon. We hope he returns safely!