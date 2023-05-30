Check it out! BTS's Taehyung aka V drops video of dance rehearsal and here's how fans reacted

Taehyung tagged Dogun Lee in his Insta story

Taehyung/Instagram

BTS's Taehyung aka V had taken fans by surprise with his quick live with fans over Weverse on Monday. He threw in another unexpected surprise a few hours later by sharing a video of his dance rehearsal on Instagram stories, in which he also tagged Dogun Lee. The black and white video features the duo pulling off some cool moves.

Earlier in the day, Taehyung had got ARMY all excited when he informed that he had called Jungkook and was heading over to eat the buckwheat noodles the next day. He had added, "My favourite mak-guksu place is in Wonju."

His dance video left fans guessing if this is part of his prep for his solo project. Soon after #KTH1 is coming and #BTSV started trending over social media.

Meanwhile, Taehyung also shared some new shots of himself in a black T-shirt, denims and a jacket to promote the brand Celine, for whom he is brand ambassador.

Here's how fans reacted-

KTH1 IS COMING and it will be HUUUUGE pic.twitter.com/0hNFvzMpKj — TAEHYUNG - Romania FANBASE ð¹ð©/TAE CREW (@KimTaehyung_Ro) May 29, 2023

KTH1 IS COMING VERY VERY SOON I CAN FEEL IT ð pic.twitter.com/gJ3zkMYtTk — lilly (@_Borahae_) May 29, 2023

WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG pic.twitter.com/4voR9KTnW8 — uarmyhope â·ð¼ (@purpleworld0620) May 29, 2023