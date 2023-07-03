BTS’s Kim Taehyung shares cute video with actor Park Bogum from Paris; see video

BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V departed from Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea on June 30 to attend CELINE’s summer menswear show in Paris. He shared a video of himself with close friend and actor, Park Bogum

Kim Taehyung with Park Bogum, Pic/Instagram

BTS’s Kim Taehyung aka V departed from Incheon International Airport in Seoul, South Korea on June 30 to attend CELINE’s summer menswear show in Paris. However, the show was cancelled on July 2 due to ongoing riots in the city.

Despite this, Taehyung seems to be enjoying the Parisian views – and he has a friend in town! The artist took to his social media to share a video of himself with close friend and South Korean actor Park Bogum, who was also due to attend CELINE’s Paris fashion show. Standing atop a high balcony, the pair were all-smiles and took turns saying ‘Welcome to Paris.’ If only we could join you, V!

V had flown to Paris to attend CELINEs ‘HOMME Summer 24 Show.’ Fans were not aware of this event in his schedule until he posted pictures on his Instagram stories a few days ago. V is well-known for being BTS’ resident fashionista and is global brand ambassador for luxury labels, including CELINE. BTS’ fanbase, ARMY was no doubt looking forward to what appearance Taehyung would make at the show.

However, riots and protests against police violence have thrown the city into chaos – with destruction of public properties and even deaths, leading to the show standing cancelled. Fans have been concerned about their idol’s safety.

V, on the other hand, seems to be staying indoors and catching up with Bogum. He had earlier shared how he became close to the actor – “Bogum used to be an MC in Music Bank. At that time, we exchanged our contact information and found our common ground. We get along very well in terms of hobbies.” The duo has often shared pictures of each other on social media – on trips, or visits to theme parks and art galleries. With this latest video from Paris, the duo has confirmed that their friendship is going strong!

BTS celebrated their 10th anniversary last month. The group is currently on hiatus, and each member is taking time to pursue their individual travels and musical projects. We hope the artists return safely!