Blinks took to social media and expressed disappointment over Jennie's performance for her lack of stamina and for appearing out of breath during her gig at the global music festival

BLACKPINK's Jennie at Coachella 2025 Pic/X

Listen to this article 'WTF was that?': BLACKPINK fans disappointed with Jennie's performance at Coachella 2025 x 00:00

After BLACKPINK’s Lisa was panned on social media for her Coachella 2025 set, her bandmate Jennie, who took to the the Outdoor Theatre on Sunday, also got trolled. Blinks took to social media and critiqued the K-pop idol for her lack of stamina and for appearing out of breath during her gig at the global music festival. Watch the videos below.

ADVERTISEMENT

jennie's attitude here.. she turned coachella into a club pic.twitter.com/A85ZJOXrFi — mortyy (@hiladiesmuwh) April 14, 2025

jennie literally owned coachella she didn’t just perform she destroyed that stage her energy was off the charts she didn’t leave a single breath for anyone else to take the entire festival was hers and we were just lucky to witness it🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/cW8uTAfRw6 — Maryam (@in_m23) April 14, 2025

BLACKPINK fans on Jennie’s performance

One Reddit user wrote, “As a long time Blackpink and Kpop fan who has followed all their Coachella performances and solo work, WTF WAS THAT??? It’s been well known that she struggles with stamina, but my god she looked half dead the entire performance. She was out of breath every song and kind of gave up on dancing. There were borderline no vocals. She sang maybe once like every 30 seconds, and most of it was things she could yell. I thought if she was not gonna sing, she’d pull a Lisa and dance, but if she dances any harder, she would’ve passed out.”

Another commented, “Jennie is gorgeous and can dance, but it's astounding how she has such little vocal and physical stamina at this point in her career. The only Blackpink member I'd feel confident in executing a full vocal set is Rose.”

One user added, “Jennie's Coachella performance was so disappointing calling it mediocre is an understatement. she was not prepared at all, she should work on her stamina if she plans on performing there again.”

More about BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Jennie released her first studio album, Ruby, last month. Since entering the scene in 2016, she has impacted culture and made history via her music, acting, fashion, and entrepreneurship.

The world initially met her during 2016 as one-fourth of powerhouse BLACKPINK, breaking countless records, such as becoming "the only Korean band to headline Coachella," "the highest-charting female Korean act on the US Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200" and their 'Born Pink World Tour' being the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group and Asian act in history. Renowned for her inimitable style and elite fashion sense, she is a frequent attendee of the Met Gala and Paris Fashion Week.