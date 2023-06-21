Controversial 'Korea's Got Talent' singer Choi Sung Bong found dead at his home in Seoul

Choi Sung Bong left a note for fans on his YouTube channel

Controversial Korea's Got Talent singer Choi Sung Bong was reportedly found in his home in Seoul on June 20. the 33-year-old had recently uploaded a ‘farewell’ message for fans on his YouTube channel. Due to the nature of the letter and the situation, the Seoul police suspect it was a suicide, though post mortem has not yet been conducted. The singer was found dead by police at his home in the Yeoksam-dong district in southern Seoul at 9.41 am on Tuesday, The Korea Times reported.

Choi Sung Bong had made his debut in 2011 by finishing second on tvN's Korea's Got Talent and went on to release the album 'Slow Boy.' He claimed to have been diagnosed with colorectal cancer, thyroid cancer, and prostate cancer after earning the moniker 'Korean Paul Potts.' Choi Sung Bong got into trouble when it was revealed that he lied about his diagnosis and forged medical reports. It was also revealed that he squandered the one billion won he received from crowdfunding.

Later he apologised for his mistakes and took up a job at a restaurant after being ostracized by the music industry.

Before his death, the singer sent a message to his subscribers on his YouTube channel, saying that he was writing for the last time in his life to his fans. He went to say that if they were able to see it, he was already dead. He apologized for his wrongdoings and assured that all the money that was given to him over the past two years was refunded and he would pay for his sins with his life.

Choi Sung-bong died by suicide. He was 33. I still remember his audition on Korea's Got Talent, where he stunned listeners with his rendition of “Nella Fantasia.” His last few years were troubled & he spoke of suicide ideation. May he rest in peace.https://t.co/GdxTry48Es — Jae-Ha Kim ê¹ì¬í (@GoAwayWithJae) June 21, 2023