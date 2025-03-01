Breaking News
ARMY goes crazy as pics of BTS members Suga, Taehyung & Jungkook attending J-hope's concert go viral

Updated on: 01 March,2025 04:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

J-hope had the ARMY going crazy with his performance of several songs, including Baepsae and EGO. Several eagle-eyed fans spotted other BTS members, including Suga, Taehyung, and Jungkook, at the concert

BTS Suga, Taehyung & Jungkook at J-hope's concert

On the very first day of his first-ever solo tour, HOPE ON THE STAGE, BTS member J-hope shined like a bright star. After making the ARMY go crazy with his performance, J-hope took to Weverse to pen a long note thanking his fans. His performance during his first show was electrifying, and no doubt, he left the ARMY charged. But what made them even happier was the presence of other BTS members. Surprised? Well, we are too—but it's true! A section of fans seemingly spotted BTS members Suga, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook at the event.





Did Suga, Taehyung, and Jungkook attend J-hope's show?

J-hope had the ARMY going crazy with his performance of several songs, including Baepsae and EGO. Several eagle-eyed fans spotted other BTS members, including Suga, Taehyung, and Jungkook, at the concert. Many took to social media and shared pictures of them at the event. One wrote, "OMG, WHAT AM I SEEING? IT'S TAEHYUNG, JUNGKOOK, AND SUGA AT HOPE ON THE STREET SEOUL! THEY ARE ATTENDING J-hope'S CONCERT!"

J-hope pens a heartfelt note

While taking to Weverse, J-hope asked fans if they enjoyed the show and said, "The first concert is over!!!! How was it??? Our ARMY... (smiling face with tear and purple heart emojis). I did my best, but I wonder if you all had fun and enjoyed it...!!! At some moments, it felt like I was completely immersed in my own world, almost like a one-man show... hahaha."

J hope talked about his new song

He also talked about his new song and wrote, "Tomorrow, I want to create a stage where I can share even more moments with you all!!!!! Hahaha!!! This is what I love about concerts. It’s not just a one-time thing, but each day brings a different vibe and experience, which makes it so exciting. Every performance feels unique. Today, I also performed my new song, Sweet Dreams, for the first time, and honestly, I think this was the performance that made me the most nervous! Haha, it’s a song that will wrap you all in my arms on March 7th, so just wait a little longer!!!!!!!"

BTS Entertainment News Korean Entertainment South Korean boy band Korean Entertainment Updates

