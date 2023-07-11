EXO's D.O. makes Instagram debut after group's comeback and hits 1M followers; Chanyeol reacts

EXO member D.O. has joined the world of social media by creating an Instagram account on Monday, following in the footsteps of his fellow groupmates

D.O. from South Korean boyband EXO, Pic/Instagram

EXO member D.O. has joined the world of social media by creating an Instagram account on Monday, following in the footsteps of his fellow groupmates. This exciting development coincided with EXO's highly anticipated comeback and the release of their latest album. The album, titled "Exist," along with the music video for their track 'Cream Soda,' has received immense praise from fans.

For his Instagram account, D.O. kept things simple, opting for a monochrome photo of himself as his display picture. In his bio, he introduced himself by his full name, Do Kyung Soo. His first post on Instagram featured a photo of EXO's album title track, "Cream Soda," along with a picture of himself against multicoloured lighting.

In response to his Instagram debut, fellow member Chanyeol playfully teased D.O. in the comment section, expressing his disbelief, saying, "I still can't believe this." Merely an hour after his initial post, D.O. shared his another post, which included a photo of the moon and an unseen picture of himself.

The news of D.O.'s arrival on Instagram quickly spread on Twitter, generating a wave of excitement among fans. Many fans expressed their enthusiasm, considering it the best way to start the week. Some even referred to it as the "miracle of the year." However, some fans jokingly speculated that D.O. might forget about the app's existence once promotional activities are over.

“Watch him forget that the app exists after promos are over,” a fan said.

D.O. has already amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram, further highlighting his popularity and the enthusiasm of fans to connect with him through social media.

Their recent release ‘Cream Soda’ has also been taking over the Internet. The music video of the title track of the album features the members feasting on food and drink and having a good time. Fans were quick to label it ‘song of the year’ – with the song’s sensual vocals and the group’s attractive visuals and charm, why would it not be? The video has all the elements of a classic Korean bop - we certainly know the album is going to be a hit!

EXO is a K-pop group consisting of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. The group was formed by their agency, SM Entertainment, in 2011, and they made their debut in 2012. "Exist" marks their seventh album and is their first group release in the past two years.

The album features a total of nine tracks, including "Cream Soda," "Regret It," "Hear Me Out," "Private Party," "Cinderella," "No Makeup," "Love Fool," "Another Day," and "Let Me In." Recently, members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen found themselves embroiled in a legal battle with SM Entertainment regarding their contracts and related issues. While all the members will be participating in the album's promotion, Kai will not be involved as he is currently fulfilling his military service duties.