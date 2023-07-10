EXO drops 'Cream Soda' from their album 'Exist' and fans cant stop gushing

The music video features EXO members feasting on food and drink, having a good time

K-pop group EXO dropped the music video of their latest song 'Cream Soda' from the new album 'Exist' on Monday and fans can't stop gushing. The video features EXO members feasting on food and drink, having a good time. Fans were quick to declare 'Cream Soda' as 'song of the year' and 'EXO is EXOING' started trending along with clips from the video.

The album 'Exist' features nine tracks in total that are titled as follows- 'Cream Soda' 'Regret It' 'Hear Me Out' 'Private Party' 'Cinderella' 'No Makeup' 'Love Fool' 'Another Day' and 'Let Me In.'

In July, SM Entertainment had announced that EXO will open a pop-up store in Seoul called EXOcial Club - Cream Soda for 27 days, from July 11 to August 6. The pop-up store, which is based on the title song, 'Cream Soda' has the newly developed EXO CREAM as well as an exhibition space with a photo zone that represents the music video set, an arcade game zone, a photo booth and beverage section.

