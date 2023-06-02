EXO’s Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen Sue terminate contract with SM entertainment, agency responds

The lawyer for the EXO members released a statement

EXO members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen have terminated their contracts with SM Entertainment. The lawyer for the EXO members released a statement revealing their intention to leave the group. A Yonhap News report stated that the K-pop group members also had asked for a full accounting of their activities and the revenue produced from it since March.

While the agency claimed that the artists are being poached by another company, the trio’s lawyer released a statement saying that no outside forces are influencing their decisions.

According to the label, "During this important time when we are channeling our efforts into a new phase of SM Entertainment, we have confirmed the presence of outside forces approaching our agency's artists, providing them with false information, false court documents, and irrational offers, such as convincing them that there would be no legal repercussions if the artists chose to sign contracts with other agencies while still bound to SM Entertainment. Despite a complete lack of genuine thoughtfulness toward the artists, these outside forces are using groundless rumours, libel and slander, and sweet talk to coerce our artists into violating their exclusive contracts or signing multiple contracts, engaging in clearly illegal activities. Furthermore, these outside forces are not stopping at simply enticing one or two artists into violating their contracts, they are using the artists they have made contact with to tap even more of our agency's artists. We will not stand by idly and watch while forces with no interest in ensuring the future of our artists, or making sure of their fair legal rights, chase after their greed for money; we will pursue all possible legal action. If we do not act now, the tyrannical activities of these outside forces will significantly damage our artists' brand and image, and inflict negative influence on our artists' bright futures."

In another statement the agency stated, "All artists have received their payments under the belief that a record of earnings and balances can be requested at any time for numerous years in the past, without any problems."

Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen's lawyer responded denying the allegations by SM Entertainment. "It is even more appalling when considering the fact that the statements reflect SM Entertainment's true attitude toward its artists. Outside forces? Our clients are self-governing human beings fully capable of thinking, acting, and making decisions for themselves. The decision to request records of their earnings and balances was one reached after much private thought and deliberation, not one triggered by any outside force. Furthermore, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen did not attempt to sign, nor have they completed, any other contracts with any other parties."