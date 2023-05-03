K-pop band EXO member Kai to enlist for military service on May 11, fans shocked

On Wednesday, EXO's management company announced that K-pop star Kai will be joining the South Korean military this month and won't participate in the band's comeback this year

Kai, one of the members of the popular South Korean boy band, Exo, is all set to begin his military enlistment. Taking millions of EXO fans by surprise, EXO's management company, SM Entertainment released a statement and informed netizens that Kai is enlisting for his mandatory military service this month.

The company shared the update about Kai's military enlistment on Wednesday. The official notice shared by SM Entertainment is now making rounds on all the major social media platforms.

In the announcement, the company also mentioned that they are not revealing the place and time, when and where the K-pop star is going to enlist, since Kai 'wishes' to enlist quietly and doesn't want any publicity or hype around the same.

The announcement released by the company, states, "Hello, this is SM Entertainment. We are delivering sudden news regarding Kai’s enlistment date. Although Kai had been preparing for EXO’s comeback later this year, due to recent changes in the law regarding military enlistment, Kai will be enlisting on May 11 to complete his basic training, after which he will begin working as a social worker."

"To respect Kai’s wishes to quietly enlist, we are not revealing the place and time at which he will enlist. We also ask that fans understand that any scheduled events on that day will be canceled", the statement further added.

"We will reveal details regarding EXO’s upcoming album as they are confirmed. Thank you," concluded the label.

According to the official statement made by the label, the K-pop star will enlist for military service this month, on 11th May. Kim Jongin, who is widely popular by his stage name, Kai, is turning 30 this year which makes him eligible for military enlistment.

Kai, who was gearing up for EXO's comeback album, will receive basic military training before becoming a public service worker. Born Kim Jong-in, Kai debuted in 2012 as the main dancer of the South Korean boy band, EXO. He is also a part of SuperM, comprised of members from SM's various boy bands, in 2019.

For the unversed, Kai launched a solo career in 2020 and has since released three extended plays.