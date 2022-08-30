EXO fans accuse BTS's leader Namjoon aka RM of plagiarism

RM's upcoming project Entirely is being called a copy of EXO member D.O.'s album Empathy
RM/Instagram
BTS leader RM has created a stir on social media with his upcoming project Entirely. He shared a few glimpses from the project and they reminded EXO fans of D.O.’s album Empathy Mood Sampler Ver.2. Social media users have pointed out similarities between the pictures. BTS fans aka Army took to social media to urge Hybe and Bighit to look into the matter.
you call this PLAGIARISM????!!!!! ARE YOU FUCKING KIDDING ME???!!!!! i only call this BEAUTIFUL ART from PURE ARTIST!!!!#RM #Entirety #DO(D.O) #Empathy pic.twitter.com/LKuwwkc6wl— âï¸ðððâï¸ 1ΞX0â¹ ââ¬â· ê°íì¤â¹â´â¶²â° (@skny___231) August 24, 2022
