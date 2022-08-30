Breaking News
EXO fans accuse BTS's leader Namjoon aka RM of plagiarism

Updated on: 30 August,2022 01:23 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

RM's upcoming project Entirely is being called a copy of EXO member D.O.'s album Empathy

RM/Instagram


BTS leader RM has created a stir on social media with his upcoming project Entirely. He shared a few glimpses from the project and they reminded EXO fans of D.O.’s album Empathy Mood Sampler Ver.2. Social media users have pointed out similarities between the pictures. BTS fans aka Army took to social media to urge Hybe and Bighit to look into the matter.


 

 


