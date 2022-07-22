BTS's Namjoon aka RM opens up about his friendship tattoo, reveals he has been crying often

BTS leader Namjoon chatted on Weverse Live

RM/Instagram

BTS leader Namjoon aka RM chatted with fans on Weverse Live on Thursday. RM spilled the beans on various topics including his BTS Friendship tattoo and is emotional state. He revealed that he is working hard on his new album, RM3 and it could be out in a couple of months.

Namjoon also said, "I feel like I've been crying more often recently, whether I'm working or watching a movie. I can feel myself starting to tear up. I hate that but at the end of the day, we have to be together for a long time, right? I wish we can accept that, even if there's change, we will continue to cheer each other on. No matter what our lives might look like, I hope we can respect that, as we're all growing older together.

He revealed that his tattoo got done quick but a lot of time was spent in deciding the location, and the font.

