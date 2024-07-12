BTS Jimin & Jungkook hit the road and share some laughs in new 'Are You Sure?!' trailer

The project is set to debut on August 8, and they've teased fans with a countdown and merch announcement, including a special photobook

'Are You Sure?!' trailer

BTS members Jimin and Jungkook are preparing for an exciting release with their new project, "Are You Sure?!". The project is set to debut on August 8, and they've teased fans with a countdown and merch announcement, including a special photobook that will be released on September 29.

On July 9, BTS' Jimin and Jungkook thrilled fans with news about their upcoming project, "Are You Sure?!", and a countdown to its release. They announced exclusive merchandise and a photobook that will come out with their travel-themed show.

The official calendar teaser, released at midnight KST, outlined the schedule for various reveals leading up to the project's launch. A launch trailer is set to drop on July 11, with more teasers and trailers to follow on July 14 IST. The first two episodes of "Are You Sure?!" will premiere on August 8 exclusively on Disney+. This show will give BTS fans a closer look at Jimin and Jungkook's adventures, likely showcasing moments from their travels and personal insights.

BTS member Jungkook has announced a new piece of content titled 'I Am Still'. Without revealing much details it was said that the project will be released in cinemas soon. Titled 'I Am Still', he released a poster of the upcoming project on BTS' official page. The announcement has got ARMY excited for what is to come.

Soon after the announcement, ARMY began to guess what will entail 'I Am Still'. Fans are hoping that it is the return of the artist’s popular Golden Closet Films comeback.

About BTS recently

Meanwhile, on BTS ARMY Day on July 9, Bangtan TV dropped three bombs on YouTube. These include videos featuring Jungkook, V, and Jimin. For those unversed, July 9 is a special day among the septet and their devoted followers. The clip of Jungkook shows him unwinding in Qatar ahead of his performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022.The youngest BTS member is seen arriving at the airport all sleepy and zooming straight to his hotel where he takes a dip in the pool while also talking about his last-minute change in the dance performance for the grand event.

Clad in black swimming gear, he practices his dance steps while still drenched. He also takes a bunch of photos with a picturesque background. He also sits on a rollercoaster at an amusement park and enjoys the bowling alley.