Global Citizen Festival 2023: BTS' Jungkook to Stray Kids’ 3RACHA, where and when to watch the performances

Global Citizen Festival 2023: Here's when, where and how you can watch performances by BTS' Jungkook, Stray Kids’ 3RACHA and others

South Korean boy band, BTS' member and main vocalist, Jungkook, will be attending the Global Citizen Festival 2023 and take the stage on September 23 in New York City’s Central Park. Along with him, Stray Kids’ 3RACHA, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, D-Nice and Sofia Carson have been confirmed for the lineup this year.

The Global Citizen Festival 2023 is taking place in New York, but fans, who are unable to witness it live, can be a part of it virtually. The music festival will be streaming live. The expected crowd at the event is over 60,000 people.

Fans, who desire to watch the music festival, can download the Global Citizen app to be a part its part. The Global Citizen Festival is for a social cause. One can sign up on the website and extend support to the cause. The live stream will start on the Global Citizen app at 4 pm EST on Saturday which is 1:30 am IST, September 24 (Sunday).

According to reports, Jungkook might be announcing his next solo album name. After the success of SEVEN, his solo album is expected to be out by November. Jungkook was rehearsing for his performance in New York. The K-pop icon embraced his signature oversized style statement with stylish pieces for the rehearsal show. Several videos from Jungkook's rehearsal on the Global Citizen stage made it to social media. He sang some of his and BTS' most famous songs on stage, including Seven (Explicit version), Euphoria, Still With You, Butter, Dynamite, and Permission to Dance.

The 2023 Global Citizen Festival advocates for equality amongst all, gender equality, solving global hunger and climate emergency.

A couple of days ago, Jungkook shared a statement in a press release about the upcoming festival appearance. “I'm so thrilled to join this year's Global Citizen Festival as a headliner!” Jungkook said. “The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I'm happy to take part in it. I can't wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

Several international advocates are also confirmed to participate in the event, as well as a handful of celebrity guests. Bill Nye, Bridget Moynahan, Busy Philipps, Carmelo Anthony, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Gayle King, Jordan Fisher, Lewis Pugh, Padma Lakshmi, Phoebe Gates, Rachel Brosnahan and Sophia Bush will make an appearance.