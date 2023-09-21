Breaking News
BTS: Jungkook admits to being tired at Incheon airport, ARMYs ask 'Is he being overworked?!'

Updated on: 21 September,2023 05:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Jungkook was seen at Incheon airport looking sluggish and fatigued which sparked concerns over his health

Jungkook, the beloved member of BTS, has consistently demonstrated his dedication to both his craft and his fans. On September 21 (KST), as he geared up for his performance at the Global Citizen Festival, Jungkook's unrelenting commitment to his supporters was on full display at Incheon Airport.


Despite his jam-packed schedule that has seen him jetting off for overseas commitments with remarkable frequency, Jungkook arrived at the airport with that signature blend of charisma and fatigue. It was evident that he had either just rolled out of bed or was grappling with the exhaustion that accompanies a demanding itinerary. Nevertheless, the ever-gracious idol made a point to acknowledge the media and his adoring fans. Upon a reporter asking him if he's tired, Jungkook politely nodded 'yes'.


As he stepped out of his vehicle, Jungkook, with bleary eyes that spoke volumes about his hectic routine, greeted the eager crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. The flashing cameras and clamor of fans did little to deter Jungkook from his mission to connect with those who admire him. When a reporter inquired about his weariness, the idol silently nodded, perhaps hinting at the toll his relentless schedule had taken on him.


Navigating his way through the airport, Jungkook remained a paragon of politeness. He continued to wave, offer greetings, and, of course, bowed to express his gratitude to those surrounding him. It was a heartfelt acknowledgment of the unwavering support he receives from his global fanbase.

ARMYs took to Twitter to express their concern over Jungkook's clear fatigue:

Despite appearing visibly fatigued in the photographs shared by the media, Jungkook's commitment to his fans never wavered. He persisted in acknowledging both the media personnel and the fans who had patiently waited to catch a glimpse of their idol.

