BTS: Jungkook admits to being tired at Incheon airport, ARMYs ask 'Is he being overworked?!'

Jungkook, the beloved member of BTS, has consistently demonstrated his dedication to both his craft and his fans. On September 21 (KST), as he geared up for his performance at the Global Citizen Festival, Jungkook's unrelenting commitment to his supporters was on full display at Incheon Airport.

Despite his jam-packed schedule that has seen him jetting off for overseas commitments with remarkable frequency, Jungkook arrived at the airport with that signature blend of charisma and fatigue. It was evident that he had either just rolled out of bed or was grappling with the exhaustion that accompanies a demanding itinerary. Nevertheless, the ever-gracious idol made a point to acknowledge the media and his adoring fans. Upon a reporter asking him if he's tired, Jungkook politely nodded 'yes'.

As he stepped out of his vehicle, Jungkook, with bleary eyes that spoke volumes about his hectic routine, greeted the eager crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. The flashing cameras and clamor of fans did little to deter Jungkook from his mission to connect with those who admire him. When a reporter inquired about his weariness, the idol silently nodded, perhaps hinting at the toll his relentless schedule had taken on him.

Navigating his way through the airport, Jungkook remained a paragon of politeness. He continued to wave, offer greetings, and, of course, bowed to express his gratitude to those surrounding him. It was a heartfelt acknowledgment of the unwavering support he receives from his global fanbase.

ARMYs took to Twitter to express their concern over Jungkook's clear fatigue:

I really hope Jungkook can rest and sleep enough on this flight. He has been working so hard, having multiple flights in such a short time, he is doing a lot for all of us.. he deserves so much love seriously. pic.twitter.com/v0w8z0EmDR — ëë¹.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) September 21, 2023

My baby looks so sleepy and tired ð­ð­ð­



HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK#JungKookOnGlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/ZvvdYasjOJ — JK TikTok Updates î¨ (@JKOnTikTok) September 21, 2023

Till the last minute he will be sure to thank and bow to fans



That’s Jungkook’s thing despite him being sleepy or tired it’s just his nature

HAVE A SAFE FLIGHT JUNGKOOK



pic.twitter.com/BXolFObWDS — ï¾ â¡ ï¾ (@ayjk97) September 21, 2023

even if Jungkook was sleepy and tired, he kept cheering and bowing for the support being given.. be has the greatest heart I've ever seen. Our best boy :( pic.twitter.com/RmpZP5GrV6 — ëë¹.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) September 21, 2023

Despite appearing visibly fatigued in the photographs shared by the media, Jungkook's commitment to his fans never wavered. He persisted in acknowledging both the media personnel and the fans who had patiently waited to catch a glimpse of their idol.