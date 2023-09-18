BTS: Jungkook reveals his 'biggest regrets', calls ARMY his 'driving force'

In an interview with Vogue Korea, BTS' Jungkook opened up about his biggest regret and also spoke about his driving force

Pic/Instagram

K-pop group, BTS' Jungkook, whose latest song Seven featured on the Billboard Hot 100, gave an interview with Vogue Korea, recently. The South Korean boy band member opened up about his regrets.

Jungkook said, "The first thing that comes to mind—perhaps because it happened recently—is when I appeared at Yoon-gi’s solo concert. I feel like I could’ve done better [laughs]! The happy part is that Seven was well-received. ARMY, I love you!"

Calling ARMY his driving force, Jungkook shared, "That driving force is undoubtedly the ARMY. I believe I’m here for my fans, who love, support and wait patiently for me. So I want them to feel proud and special because of me. It’s true that I feel a lot of pressure, but the more pressure I feel, the more I need to act naturally and be myself, I think."

In the past, he spoke about every BTS member growing individually through solo projects. Sharing his opinion on the same, he said, "Being independent is physically tough since you have do everything yourself. It’s an experience that teaches you many things, including how to record songs."

During a recent interview with a radio channel, Jungkook announced his TikTok debut, leaving ARMY thrilled. He said "I don't want to get behind the trend. So maybe? You will see more from me on TikTok."

On September 15, Jungkook shared a video of him performing the Smoke dance challenge, which was started by V aka Kim Taehyung. The jaw-dropping video sparked a frenzy among the BTS ARMY.

Taehyung took the 'Smoke' dance challenge on September 13 and impressed ARMY with his fluid moves. He partnered with the renowned choreographer Bada Lee, who is presently competing in Street Woman Fighter 2, and acclaimed dancer, GOF, also recognized as Lee Do Geon. The dance was choreographed by Bada Lee on the Mnet show and quickly became a popular trend on various social media platforms.

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS and the vocalist of the group, bagged the Song of Summer at the 2023 MTV VMAs with the hit solo debut track Seven (feat. Latto).