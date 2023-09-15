Breaking News
Maharashtra: Flop realty project in Raigad threatens thousands of buyers
Residents fume as Panvel project turns dream homes into health hazard
Mumbai: BMC’s mobile lorry ponds roll to visarjan rescue!
Maharashtra: Ulhasnagar mandal’s Ganesha welcome stops traffic for 6 hours
Mumbai: 14-yr-old takes dad’s car for joyride, knocks down senior citizen
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTS After Kim Taehyung Jungkook eats up the Smoke dance challenge leaves no crumbs

BTS: After Kim Taehyung, Jungkook eats up the Smoke dance challenge, leaves no crumbs

Updated on: 15 September,2023 01:14 PM IST  |  Seoul
Written by: Bohni Bandyopadhyay | bahni.bandyopadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

BTS member Jungkook has shared a video of him trying the Smoke challenge, performing the same choreography that was done by Kim Taehyung earlier

BTS: After Kim Taehyung, Jungkook eats up the Smoke dance challenge, leaves no crumbs

BTS: After V, Jungkook tried the Smoke challenge and posted on Weverse

Listen to this article
BTS: After Kim Taehyung, Jungkook eats up the Smoke dance challenge, leaves no crumbs
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. BTS member Jungkook has shared his video of the Smoke dance challenge
  2. Earlier, BTS member V had shared his performance of the same
  3. BTS fans are super excited to see Jungkook`s powerful dance moves in the video

BTS's youngest member Jungkook is famous for copying whatever his hyungs, especially V and Jimin, do. The main vocalist of the K-pop supergroup has now dropped an explosive video of his performing the Smoke dance challenge, which was started by V aka Kim Taehyung. The jaw-dropping video has already sparked a frenzy among the BTS ARMY who are trying to wrap their heads around it.


Jungkook shared a black and white video of him performing the Smoke challenge solo, inside a hotel room with a four-poster bed. The 26-year-old is seen wearing a beanie, a casual T-shirt and pants as he pulls off the powerful moves to the song. Despite the loose-fitted clothes, one can easily make out the muscle bunny's brawny physique.


While uploading the video on Weverse, JK also posted that editing the video was hard for him. Take a look:


BTS fans tweeted videos of V and Jungkook performing the Smoke challenge side by side to compare their dancing styles.

On September 13, Taehyung shocked fans by showing off his fluid and powerful dance moves while doing the 'Smoke' dance challenge. During this performance, he partnered with the renowned choreographer Bada Lee, who is presently competing in Street Woman Fighter 2, and acclaimed dancer, GOF, also recognized as Lee Do Geon. The dance was choreographed by Bada Lee on the Mnet show and quickly became a popular trend on various social media platforms.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bada Lee (@badalee__)

Jungkook is currently in the US for his overseas work schedule. He won the Song of Summer award at the 2023 MTV VMAs recently, with the hit solo debut track Seven (feat. Latto). 

Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band BTS Jungkook Kim Taehyung K-Pop

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK