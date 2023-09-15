BTS member Jungkook has shared a video of him trying the Smoke challenge, performing the same choreography that was done by Kim Taehyung earlier

BTS member Jungkook has shared his video of the Smoke dance challenge Earlier, BTS member V had shared his performance of the same BTS fans are super excited to see Jungkook`s powerful dance moves in the video

BTS's youngest member Jungkook is famous for copying whatever his hyungs, especially V and Jimin, do. The main vocalist of the K-pop supergroup has now dropped an explosive video of his performing the Smoke dance challenge, which was started by V aka Kim Taehyung. The jaw-dropping video has already sparked a frenzy among the BTS ARMY who are trying to wrap their heads around it.

Jungkook shared a black and white video of him performing the Smoke challenge solo, inside a hotel room with a four-poster bed. The 26-year-old is seen wearing a beanie, a casual T-shirt and pants as he pulls off the powerful moves to the song. Despite the loose-fitted clothes, one can easily make out the muscle bunny's brawny physique.

While uploading the video on Weverse, JK also posted that editing the video was hard for him. Take a look:

BTS fans tweeted videos of V and Jungkook performing the Smoke challenge side by side to compare their dancing styles.

yk how well their dance moves complement each other? jungkook moves powerfully and sharply while taehyung is smooth and fluid with his moves. They make the best dancing duoð­pic.twitter.com/A0e81O401R — 2M êª (@goovarbie) September 15, 2023

[Article]: BTS #Jungkook joins ‘Swoopa 2’ Smoke Challenge, even self-editing



BTS Jungkook joined Mnet's 'Street Woman Fighter 2' ('Swoopa 2') leader rank mission song 'Smoke' challenge.



Jungkook posted on Weverse, “I’ll try it too.” He added, “The editing was intense.” The… pic.twitter.com/vARwQXTREk — Kook Updates â· (@UPDATEJJK_) September 15, 2023

On September 13, Taehyung shocked fans by showing off his fluid and powerful dance moves while doing the 'Smoke' dance challenge. During this performance, he partnered with the renowned choreographer Bada Lee, who is presently competing in Street Woman Fighter 2, and acclaimed dancer, GOF, also recognized as Lee Do Geon. The dance was choreographed by Bada Lee on the Mnet show and quickly became a popular trend on various social media platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bada Lee (@badalee__)

Jungkook is currently in the US for his overseas work schedule. He won the Song of Summer award at the 2023 MTV VMAs recently, with the hit solo debut track Seven (feat. Latto).