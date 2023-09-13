Breaking News
MTV VMAs 2023: BTS' Jungkook bags 'Song of the Summer', ARMYs surprised he didn't he attend

Updated on: 13 September,2023 10:29 AM IST  |  South Korea
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Jungkook of BTS has won again with Song of Summer at the 2023 MTV VMas, this time with the hit solo debut track Seven (feat. Latto)

This isn't Jungkook's first rodeo in the realm of Song of Summer. Fans will fondly recall his triumphant victory in the same category during the 2022 edition, thanks to his sensational collaboration with the talented Charlie Puth on "Left and Right." Now, with his latest accolade, Jungkook stands as the sole K-pop artist to have clinched this prestigious title twice since its inception. It's truly a testament to his unparalleled talent and the unwavering support of his dedicated fan base aka the ARMY.


The fervor surrounding Jungkook's win is nothing short of electric. ARMYs around the world have taken to social media to express their sentiments and heartfelt congratulations. Check out some of the messages:



However, while Jungkook was rumoured to be at the award show, a bittersweet note lingered over this year's ceremony as he was unable to be present to accept the award in person. Despite his absence, his impact and influence shone brightly through the music and the resounding applause that echoed throughout the venue. Fans also expressed their longing for his physical presence at the event. 

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been teasing his fans with shirtless gym snaps this morning, he took to Weverse to post a thirst trap that left his legions of fans gasping for breath.

