Jungkook of BTS has won again with Song of Summer at the 2023 MTV VMas, this time with the hit solo debut track Seven (feat. Latto)

Listen to this article MTV VMAs 2023: BTS' Jungkook bags 'Song of the Summer', ARMYs surprised he didn't he attend x 00:00

This isn't Jungkook's first rodeo in the realm of Song of Summer. Fans will fondly recall his triumphant victory in the same category during the 2022 edition, thanks to his sensational collaboration with the talented Charlie Puth on "Left and Right." Now, with his latest accolade, Jungkook stands as the sole K-pop artist to have clinched this prestigious title twice since its inception. It's truly a testament to his unparalleled talent and the unwavering support of his dedicated fan base aka the ARMY.

The fervor surrounding Jungkook's win is nothing short of electric. ARMYs around the world have taken to social media to express their sentiments and heartfelt congratulations. Check out some of the messages:

Song of Summer Winner: Jung Kook ft. Latto - "Seven" #VMAs — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 13, 2023

SEVEN SONG OF THE SUMMER

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK MAIN POP BOY pic.twitter.com/RszLQeHlt6 — van (@vaniaulia69) September 13, 2023

OHH MY GOD FINALLY JEON JUNGKOOK ARRIVED AT THE #VMAs pic.twitter.com/ST6KUTiwIT — JKz BAEâ·áµÊ¸ Ê²áµ (@JeonEsHi97) September 12, 2023

1st male Kpop soloist to win an award in the whole history of Vmas!



FIRST MALE KPOP SOLOIST TO WRITE THIS ON VMAS HISTORY. JEON JUNGKOOK YOU DID IT â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Z6dwLWFJoY — JUNGKOOKStation (@Jungkooksh01) September 13, 2023

Army: OMG jungkook is going to attend and perform seven on VMAs! ð­



MEANWHILE JUNGKOOK:pic.twitter.com/QafkJdt3ux — JKz BAEâ·áµÊ¸ Ê²áµ (@JeonEsHi97) September 11, 2023

ð¨CONFIRMED! JungKook will be at hotel during the #VMAs this year pic.twitter.com/GTRXUOoILm — JKz BAEâ·áµÊ¸ Ê²áµ (@JeonEsHi97) September 12, 2023

Pov: Jeon Jungkook in his hotel room rn after knowing his masterpiece defeated everyone and won 'song of the summer' at the vmas.



SEVEN SONG OF THE SUMMER

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK

JUNGKOOK MAIN POP BOY#Jungkook_Seven pic.twitter.com/DfRKxek5w0 — RK â· (@extranoxcool) September 13, 2023

However, while Jungkook was rumoured to be at the award show, a bittersweet note lingered over this year's ceremony as he was unable to be present to accept the award in person. Despite his absence, his impact and influence shone brightly through the music and the resounding applause that echoed throughout the venue. Fans also expressed their longing for his physical presence at the event.

Meanwhile, Jungkook has been teasing his fans with shirtless gym snaps this morning, he took to Weverse to post a thirst trap that left his legions of fans gasping for breath.