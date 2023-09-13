BTS: Jungkook drops a hot thirst trap with new shirtless gym snap, drives ARMY wild

Breaking News
13 September,2023
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

In the world of BTS, surprises are no stranger. However, the latest shocker from the golden maknae himself, Jungkook, has left ARMYs gasping for breath. On a seemingly ordinary Tuesday, the singer took to Weverse to drop a bombshell in the form of a shirtless gym photo.


This snapshot provided a rare, behind-the-scenes glimpse into Jungkook's daily life, catching his legions of fans off guard. While he kept his face hidden from view, the camera squarely focused on his chiseled, shirtless back, accompanied by a sleek pair of black gym pants. The photo, seemingly innocent yet highly captivating, sent the ARMY fandom into an uncontrollable frenzy.


 
 
 
 
 
Jungkook, often hailed as the "Golden Maknae" for his exceptional talents and youthful charm, has consistently been a favorite of fans worldwide. This unexpected revelation only added to his mystique and appeal, prompting admirers to swoon and speculate about his fitness routine.

This steamy surprise comes on the heels of Jungkook's solo debut album, 'SEVEN,' which was unleashed upon the world in July 2023. The album, featuring popular K-drama actress Han So-hee, set hearts aflutter with its melodious tracks and emotionally charged lyrics. The music video, shot against the backdrop of glamorous Los Angeles, showcased Jungkook's versatility and creativity as an artist.

Recently, the singer made headlines with his visit to the United States, where his busy schedule kept him in the spotlight. His departure from Incheon airport just a few days ago had fans buzzing with excitement. However, it was another incident during his U.S. stay that sparked a storm of controversy. Jungkook was spotted indulging in a cigarette, a seemingly innocuous activity for most, but for a global idol like him, it ignited a debate on privacy and personal choices. Fans and critics alike found themselves questioning the boundaries of an artist's personal life in the public eye.

