BTS: Jungkook's exciting trip to New York sparks excitement within ARMY, will he attend the 2023 MTV VMAs?

Jungkook, BTS' golden maknae, is rumoured to appear at the MTV Video Music Awards, which will be place on September 13 in New Jersey.

BTS' very own Jungkook was spotted at Incheon Airport, jet-setting his way to the bustling streets of New York. Fans and enthusiasts alike couldn't help but wonder: Could this be the prelude to a show-stopping performance at the highly anticipated 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs)?

Speculations ignited like wildfire across various social media platforms, setting off a frenzy of anticipation. And why wouldn't they? Jungkook's star power knows no bounds, and this potential performance could mark a groundbreaking moment in his career.

when bodyguards are so done with jeon jungkook LMAOOO 😭😭pic.twitter.com/PbHw3SZBMI — JKz BAE⁷ᵇʸ ʲᵏ (@JeonEsHi97) September 12, 2023

But that's not all! The young heartthrob also earned himself a prestigious nomination in the Song of the Summer 2023 category with his solo track, Seven (featuring Latto). What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Jungkook now holds the distinction of being the first Korean artist to secure a nomination in this category for two consecutive years. Clearly, he's solidifying his status as a force to be reckoned with in the international music scene.

Let's not forget the formidable presence of K-pop on the VMA stage. SEVENTEEN, a group synonymous with talent and charisma, has landed nominations in not just one but two categories this year: Best K-Pop and Group of the Year. Their previous victory at the VMAs with the PUSH Performance of the Year award only serves as a testament to their rising popularity.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, known for their catchy tunes and electrifying performances, has made a splash with a whopping four nominations: Best K-Pop, Song of the Year, Summer/PUSH Performance of the Year, and Group of the Year. What's even more thrilling is that they're set to dazzle the audience with a special performance of their new track, Back for More, alongside Brazilian pop sensation Anitta. It's a collaboration that promises to leave us all in awe.

Lastly, the rising stars of NewJeans have set a new milestone by securing a nomination for Group of the Year, merely a year after their debut. This remarkable feat showcases their meteoric rise in the industry and hints at an even brighter future.

As for Jungkook, the accolades keep rolling in. His music video for Seven recently achieved a monumental milestone, crossing the 200 million views mark. It's a testament to the song's power and the immense love fans around the world have showered upon it. From its initial 10 million views in just 10 days to reaching 100 million views within a month and a half, Seven has captured hearts with its catchy tunes that express the desire to spend an entire week with someone special.

Jungkook was also featured on a magazine cover story and let's just say, the internet cannot remain calm.

Jeon Jungkook in this fit looks cool yet so hot...



JUNGKOOK FOR DAZED IS COMING#JUNGKOOKxDAZED pic.twitter.com/4lv6h0Wm26 — RK â· (@extranoxcool) September 12, 2023

[thread] Jungkook for DAZED ð· pic.twitter.com/1EWYZOyKrG — jk updates â (slow) (@jjklve_) September 12, 2023

OMG OMG JUNGKOOK X DAZEDpic.twitter.com/qom14j3IR6 — Priâ· | CD till 2025 (@bangtanxit) September 12, 2023

But the story doesn't end there. Jungkook's solo debut track continues to dominate the global music scene, ranking as the third most-streamed song of the summer in 2023, as reported by Spotify. Moreover, it's held the crown as the top song on the Weekly Top Song Global chart for an astounding seven consecutive weeks, and it hasn't budged from the number-one spot on the Daily Top Song Global chart for over fifty days.