BTS` V`s pet dog, Yeontan, made a surprise live television debut at the Mnet M Countdown. During V`s performance of the song Slow Dancing, Yeontan made his entrance. ARMYs went wild all over Twitter.

BTS' V's pet dog, Yeontan, made a surprise live television debut at the Mnet M Countdown on September 14, 2023, leaving fans in awe. Yeontan, plays a significant role in the world of BTS ARMYs, he is often regarded as their collective pet, Yeontan however has been a subject of much anticipation among fans due to his sensitive health condition.

During V's performance of the song Slow Dancing, Yeontan made his entrance, trotting adorably from backstage toward his owner. The audience couldn't help but 'awww' at Yeontan's presence, as he appeared slightly bewildered by the sea of fans but stayed close to V, showcasing his loyalty. This heartwarming moment added an extra layer of excitement to V's performance, which also marked the first-ever win for Slow Dancing on the M Countdown stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐰 (@bunnyunita)

While fans were surprised by Tannie's involvement in V's solo debut album project, the bond between owner and pet was already well-known to the BTS ARMY. However, the decision to feature Tannie's face on the album cover spoke volumes about V's deep affection for his furry companion. During the performance, as V sang his heart out, Tannie made his way onto the stage, exhibiting a mix of curiosity and nervousness in the unfamiliar arena. His close proximity to V throughout the performance melted hearts and had fans swooning over this endearing duo.

In another adorable moment, while V was dancing alongside a group of background dancers, Tannie unexpectedly appeared from backstage. Unable to spot his owner amidst the commotion, Tannie turned his back to the stage and ventured off, leaving fans in stitches over his delightful antics.

All of these heartwarming and amusing moments were captured by cameras, instantly becoming a sensation on social media. Fans, overwhelmed by the cuteness of Tannie's television debut, flooded Twitter with the hashtag "Tannie," celebrating this unforgettable moment.

TAEHYUNG WITH YEONTAN ON MCOUNTDOWN!! yeontan debut omg ð­ pic.twitter.com/UWs1LZo9Cy — moniâ· (êª) ð  (@taeisthv) September 14, 2023

YEONTAN HAS SUCCESSFULLY DEBUTED FOR THE FIRST TIME LIVE WITH TAEHYUNG ON MCOUNTDOWN pic.twitter.com/4IyzNGxXQO — leaâ· ð§ð»‍ð (@seokjinbit) September 14, 2023

Heheh yeontan was cute and brave to come on stage



V ON MCOUNTDOWN

TAEHYUNG MNET STAGE

YEONTAN DEBUT STAGEpic.twitter.com/31C2oGnOox — PJã Êá´Êá´(êª)á´Ê â¤ (@Travelwithme30) September 14, 2023

Kim Yeontan has debuted on his first stage at M Countdown! He's the most adorable superstar strutting down the middle of the stage after his fellow rookie performer Kim Taehyung for their Slow Dancing stage



V ON MCOUNTDOWN

TAEHYUNG MNET STAGE pic.twitter.com/l75vmeGsYL — Taehyung Malaysiað²ð¾ | slow (@BTSV_Malaysia) September 14, 2023

Yeontan, affectionately known as Tannie, celebrated his seventh birthday on September 7, 2023, and fans flooded social media with wishes for this beloved four-legged celebrity. Tannie has undoubtedly captured the hearts of fans worldwide with his undeniable cuteness, making him one of the most adored pets in the entertainment industry.