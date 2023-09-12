Kim Taehyung drops bombshell about BTS going shirtless in chapter 2, ARMYs in stitches

In a recent episode of Suga's much-loved series, Suchwita, featuring none other than BTS's V, ARMYs were in for a wild ride. The episode was filled with laughter, reflection, and a moment that fans couldn't stop talking about. While discussing the members' individual accomplishments and their solo songs, V decided to spill the beans about BTS's "Chapter 2," and his revelation had fans both surprised and amused.

V hilariously proclaimed, "Chapter 2 has nothing to do with taking our shirts off." Hold on to your hats, because it's clear that BTS knows how to keep ARMYs on their toes!

Now, we all know that the boys of BTS aren't strangers to playfully teasing fans, and "Chapter 2" had become something of an inside joke among ARMYs. Many fans had been speculating that this new phase of BTS's journey might involve the members revealing a bit more skin than usual. Even Suga couldn't resist adding fuel to the fire by mentioning that some members had indeed flaunted their physiques.

But, to everyone's surprise, V wasn't having any of it. He remained steadfast in his declaration that "Chapter 2" had nothing to do with going shirtless. V's statement had ARMYs both amused and intrigued. Some fans couldn't help but imagine the idol scrolling through social media, giggling at the online discussions about "Chapter 2." They say actions speak louder than words, but V's words had fans buzzing with excitement and curiosity. Check out some of their reactions:

taehyung: “i saw there are ARMY who think chapter 2 is about us taking our shirts off, but i repeat… chapter 2 has nothing to do with us taking our shirts off”



HE CALLED US OFF LMAO ð­ pic.twitter.com/958nway4QA — moniâ· (êª) ð  (@taeisthv) September 11, 2023

That's not true tae we have proof to prove you otherwise https://t.co/V3J2ejHkYm — Mira â¡ ð (@curiouskooo) September 11, 2023

"Let me repeat this, chapter 2 has nothing to do with us taking off shirts"



LJDKWGDKSGDKSGD I CAN'T BREATHE — ð á´®á´±ë°ë¤â· ð (SLOW) ð (@eternalhyyh) September 11, 2023

In case anyone had missed the memo, V made sure to repeat himself, just for good measure: "Chapter 2 has nothing to do with us taking off shirts."

While V's revelation might have temporarily doused the playful expectations surrounding "Chapter 2," it's clear that BTS always knows how to keep fans entertained and guessing. Whether or not the next chapter truly involves shirtless moments remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the anticipation and excitement among fans are at an all-time high as they eagerly await BTS's next move in their extraordinary journey.

So, there you have it, V's bombshell declaration has left us all wondering what "Chapter 2" has in store for us. Will it be about revealing more than just their talents? Only time will tell.