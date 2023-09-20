Members of BTS have extended their contracts with HYBE for a second time and will reunite in 2025 after completing their military obligations.

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS commits to Hybe once more, RM takes to Instagram to celebrate the news! x 00:00

BTS has once again committed to their musical journey by renewing their exclusive contracts with entertainment giant HYBE. This exciting development ensures that the septet will continue to captivate hearts around the world well beyond 2025 when they are expected to complete their mandatory military service.

HYBE made the official announcement on Wednesday, revealing that all seven members of BTS had unanimously agreed to extend their contracts with BigHit Music, further solidifying their commitment to the agency that has been their home since their inception. This decision comes as no surprise to the BTS ARMY, the devoted fanbase that has stood by the group through thick and thin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The significance of this contract renewal cannot be overstated. It not only secures BTS's future in the music industry but also reaffirms their unbreakable bond with their loyal fans. To express their heartfelt appreciation for this unwavering support, BigHit Music made a remarkable gesture. They donated a staggering 1 billion won (approximately $750,000) in the name of BTS ARMY, an act of gratitude that showcases the profound impact this fanbase has had on the group's journey to superstardom.

With this second contract renewal, BTS's career trajectory continues to ascend to new heights. The group, known for their chart-topping hits and show-stopping performances, remains at the forefront of the global music scene.

Amidst the excitement surrounding the contract extension, one member of BTS couldn't contain his joy. RM, the charismatic leader of the group, took to Instagram to celebrate this monumental moment. In his story, he shared the thrilling news with ARMY, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among fans worldwide.

As BTS members continue to fulfill their mandatory military service obligations one by one, their hiatus from the stage is a bittersweet reality for fans. However, the silver lining is that this temporary separation will culminate in a grand reunion. By 2025, all members will have completed their service and will once again unite as a band, ready to create more musical magic that will undoubtedly set the world ablaze.

In the meantime, the anticipation among fans is palpable. Speculation about what the future holds for BTS is rife, with expectations running high. The group's track record of pushing boundaries and breaking records suggests that their return to the music scene will be nothing short of spectacular.

For now, the world watches with bated breath as BTS embarks on this exciting new chapter in their illustrious career. With their contracts renewed and the promise of more music on the horizon, the future looks brighter than ever for this iconic K-pop sensation.