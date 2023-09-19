Breaking News
BTS: Kim Taehyung shatters record as first and only Korean-soloist to dominate Billboard Global 200 and Excl.US

Updated on: 19 September,2023 06:31 PM IST  |  South Korea
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Kim Taehyung makes history as first and only Korean-soloist to make it to the Billboard Global 200

In the world of K-pop, milestones and chart-topping achievements are a common sight. However, when BTS’ V takes the spotlight with his debut solo album "Layover," the entire music industry takes notice. The heartthrob's journey into the solo realm has been nothing short of spectacular, and now, we have yet another reason to celebrate.


Slow Dancing, the enchanting title track from V's maiden solo album, has recently secured its place on the prestigious Billboard music charts. Just two weeks after the album's grand release on September 8, Slow Dancing has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at #51, marking a remarkable feat for the talented artist.


The global sensation, BTS' V, has not only conquered the Hot 100 but has also made his presence felt on the Global 200 chart, securing an impressive #4 position. Moreover, on the Global Excl U.S. chart, he has landed at #3, further solidifying his international musical prowess.


V's success on the charts doesn't come as a complete surprise, given the dedication and hard work he poured into his debut album. Collaborating with renowned producer Min Hee Jin, known for her creative direction at NewJeans, V crafted a musical masterpiece that transcends genres. With "Layover," fans are treated to a delightful blend of pop, R&B, and jazz, creating an unforgettable sonic experience.

One of the most endearing moments in V's solo journey was his performance of Slow Dancing on the popular music show, M Countdown. It was a performance that not only mesmerized fans but also etched a special place in the hearts of many. What made it even more memorable was the surprise appearance of V's furry friend, Yeontan, who made his K-pup debut alongside his talented owner. This adorable addition only added to the charm of an already mesmerizing performance.

ARMYs shared in the excitement, check out what they had to say:

The success of Slow Dancing is just one chapter in the story of V's remarkable solo debut. Prior to the album's official release, fans were treated to a sneak peek with the pre-release of two tracks, "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" in August 2023. The album itself boasts a total of six tracks, including a piano version of Slow Dancing as a bonus track. Each song on "Layover" comes complete with its own visually captivating music video.

BTS Kim Taehyung Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates South Korean boy band Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz

