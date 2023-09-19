Kim Taehyung makes history as first and only Korean-soloist to make it to the Billboard Global 200

Source/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS: Kim Taehyung shatters record as first and only Korean-soloist to dominate Billboard Global 200 and Excl.US x 00:00

In the world of K-pop, milestones and chart-topping achievements are a common sight. However, when BTS’ V takes the spotlight with his debut solo album "Layover," the entire music industry takes notice. The heartthrob's journey into the solo realm has been nothing short of spectacular, and now, we have yet another reason to celebrate.

Slow Dancing, the enchanting title track from V's maiden solo album, has recently secured its place on the prestigious Billboard music charts. Just two weeks after the album's grand release on September 8, Slow Dancing has entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart at #51, marking a remarkable feat for the talented artist.

The global sensation, BTS' V, has not only conquered the Hot 100 but has also made his presence felt on the Global 200 chart, securing an impressive #4 position. Moreover, on the Global Excl U.S. chart, he has landed at #3, further solidifying his international musical prowess.

V's success on the charts doesn't come as a complete surprise, given the dedication and hard work he poured into his debut album. Collaborating with renowned producer Min Hee Jin, known for her creative direction at NewJeans, V crafted a musical masterpiece that transcends genres. With "Layover," fans are treated to a delightful blend of pop, R&B, and jazz, creating an unforgettable sonic experience.

One of the most endearing moments in V's solo journey was his performance of Slow Dancing on the popular music show, M Countdown. It was a performance that not only mesmerized fans but also etched a special place in the hearts of many. What made it even more memorable was the surprise appearance of V's furry friend, Yeontan, who made his K-pup debut alongside his talented owner. This adorable addition only added to the charm of an already mesmerizing performance.

ARMYs shared in the excitement, check out what they had to say:

V/Kim Taehyung is the FIRST K-Soloist in HISTORY to chart all tracks from an album in both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Excl. US !!!! pic.twitter.com/tZhhH689EQ — Kâ· Êá´Êá´(êª)á´Ê (@tksovers) September 19, 2023

KIM TAEHYUNG becomes in the FIRST and ONLY K-pop Soloist to chart ALL TRACKS of an Album on Billboard’s Global 200 & Billboard Global Excl. US Charts in History! ð¥



CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG

LAYOVER NO SKIP ALBUM

LAYOVER BILLBOARD TAKEOVER

TAEHYUNG HISTORY MAKER pic.twitter.com/mopMTMykSg — Elysha | Layoêªer (@myonlyTAEger) September 19, 2023

KIM TAEHYUNG / #V ON

BILLBOARD CHART:



Album: LAYOVER

#2 billboard 200



Songs: SLOW DANCING

#51 billboard Hot 100

#04 billboard Global 200

#03 billboard Global Excl. US

#2 billboard Digital Song Sales pic.twitter.com/jcgeBhZkUt — KTH Filo Stream Team (@vstreamph) September 19, 2023

V now becomes the first Korean/Kpop Soloist in history to chart all tracks from a full album in both Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US Charts.



wow KIM TAEHYUNG slaying in every possible language pic.twitter.com/REHk35c60Z — Justin Seagullâ· á´¸á´¬Ê¸á´¼â½êªâ¾á´±á´¿ã¡ (@kookieees_07) September 19, 2023

KIM TAEHYUNG is the FIRST & ONLY K-Pop/KOREAN SOLOIST to debut all Album Tracks on the Billboard Global 200 & Billboard Global 200 Excluding US Charts.



TAEHYUNG & YEONTAN DID THATð



Congratulations Taehyungð pic.twitter.com/bQ6u72C5Bl — TAEKOOK MOMâ¡ (@purplesNgreen) September 19, 2023

The success of Slow Dancing is just one chapter in the story of V's remarkable solo debut. Prior to the album's official release, fans were treated to a sneak peek with the pre-release of two tracks, "Love Me Again" and "Rainy Days" in August 2023. The album itself boasts a total of six tracks, including a piano version of Slow Dancing as a bonus track. Each song on "Layover" comes complete with its own visually captivating music video.